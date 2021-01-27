Nagaland Musician Imcha Imchen Featured on Apple's Top 2020 Hits

Naga pop musician Imcha Imchen has landed a spot in Apple Music's 'The 100 Best Songs of 2020' for his original composition 'Spare My Heart'.

The list also features world-renowned artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. This is the first instance of an artist from Nagaland to find their name in this list.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter released his first song 'Moving On' at the age of 18. His other notable and popular songs include 'Sinner' and 'Melody'.

Imchen took to Twitter to thank his fans. He wrote, "Feels like am on my way to the Billboard Charts! Learning every day and Aiming higher. Thank you all who've been supporting me from day 1. super thankful."

The young singer credits Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra as his inspirations.

While the singer is based in Mumbai, with having done many gigs in the city over the years, he has made it a point to shoot all his music videos in Nagaland. All of Imchen's music videos, including 'Moving on' (2018) or 'Sinner' (2020) are shot in scenic locales of Nagaland and feature actors from the state.

Apple Music's list begins with the note, "Music of all styles and perspectives brought us closer together at a time when many of us have been forced apart. That's the story of the year, and these are the songs and sounds that defined it, as chosen by Apple Music's team of editors."

Imchen spoke to the media regarding his inclusion in the list and said that while the Northeast has always been associated with turbulence and violence, he wanted to show the world the other side of the narrative. He spoke about facing racist comments for his looks but instead of writing about negative experiences, he wants to remain focused on love and healing.

His song 'Spare My Heart' is a song about the vulnerabilities of falling in love.

His next release 'She's a Walking Temptation' is slated to be released tomorrow, January 28th. According to the singer, the song talks about seeking attention from a loved one by showering them with gifts.

Imchen is currently signed with Springboard Records in Mumbai and is mentored by Ashish Manchanda. Ashish Manchanda is an award-winning media entrepreneur, music and video producer. He is the co-founder Boon Castle Media & Entertainment and Flying Carpet Productions.





