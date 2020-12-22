Payal Ghosh on MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

Upcoming Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh says it has been four months since she alleged sexual harassment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, but Mumbai Police is yet to do their job.

"It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyapinspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going?" Payal tweeted on Monday.

"It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request . It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting," the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

In September this year, PayalGhosh had opened up on social media alleging that filmmaker AnuragKashyap had sexually harassed her in 2013. However, in his statement given to Mumbai Police, Kashyap denied the allegation saying at that time, he was in Sri Lanka for a shoot and termed the allegations as an "absolute lie". (IANS)

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap trolls Anil Kapoor, actor replies

Also Watch: Over 80 Opposition members join BJP in Behali







