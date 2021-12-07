Pushpa: The Rise Trailer Out: Allu Arjun Starrer Promises an Intense Thriller Battle

Pushpa: The Rise is an upcoming Indian Telugu action thriller film directed by Sukumar starring popular south star Allu Arjun in the titular role. The makers of the film have dropped the trailer of 'Pushpa: The Rise' on the night of Monday 6 December.



The exciting thriller film Pushpa: The Rise is scheduled to release in theatres across the country on 17 December. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under production company Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.

Apart from Actor Allu Arjun the film cast Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The story of the film revolves around the thrilling modern-day fight for wealth and power through illegal smuggling. The film has been made in two parts of which Pushpa: The Rise to be released on 17 December is the first part.

The trailer of 2 and half minutes begins with dialogues explaining the value of red sandalwood and the process of smuggling cargo from the Seshachalam forest of Andhra Pradesh to foreign countries. The cargos worth billions are illegally transported from Seshachalam to different countries.

As shown in the trailer Allu Arjun in the film appears as a truck driver named Pushparaj in short called Pushpa. He is associated with the smuggling business of red sandalwood for his survival. He also appears in various action shots which made the audience expect high action sequences in the upcoming action thriller Pushpa: The Rise.

The trailer also shows other characters in the film such as Sunil playing as an antagonist and famous TV anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj appearing as a character who is courageous and determined. Fahadh Faasil in the film played the role of the main antagonist with a look of having a thick mustache and head with hair. In the trailer, he is seen for very few seconds in the final shot but though he appeared for less time, his character leaves a huge impact on the audience.

Also read: Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler in Ric Roman Waugh's action thriller

Also watch: