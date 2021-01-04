 Top
'Refreshing to host Crime Patrol' Says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Telly star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been part of daily soaps and reality shows for over a decade. She has now given

Divyanka Tripathi

Sentinel Digital Desk

  4 Jan 2021 6:28 AM GMT

NEW DELHI: Telly star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been part of daily soaps and reality shows for over a decade. She has now given hosting a crime show a shot, and says the experience should be refreshing. Divyanka currently hosts "Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime", a special series that presents a comprehensive and dramatised account of crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse, in an effort to act as an eye-opener. (IANS)

DivyankaTripathiDahiya Crime Patrol Satark 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
