'Refreshing to host Crime Patrol' Says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

NEW DELHI: Telly star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been part of daily soaps and reality shows for over a decade. She has now given hosting a crime show a shot, and says the experience should be refreshing. Divyanka currently hosts "Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime", a special series that presents a comprehensive and dramatised account of crimes such as rape, molestation, murder, and child abuse, in an effort to act as an eye-opener. (IANS)



Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi bags best television actress award

Also Watch: Goonda Raj In Guwahati? Goons Beat Up Hotel Staff Over a Roll





