Shilpa Shetty lifts sister Shamita as part of her workout

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Sunday lifted her sister Shamita Shetty as part of her workout. Shilpa shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen lying down in a garden over a yoga mat. The 45-year-old actress lifts her 41-year-old sister Shamita balancing her weight with both hands and feet.



The actress, who is a Yoga expert seems to be pulling off the lift effortlessly and wears a smile on her face.

"Will always be a child at heart. Trust me, that too is an art. Love you, Tunki @shamitashetty_official," Shilpa captioned the photograph.

Shamita also shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Bringing childhood memories back @theshilpashetty #childhoodmemories #love #sisterhood #sundayfunday."

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen with the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma after a hiatus of 13 years. (IANS)

