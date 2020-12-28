Shweta Singh Kirti urges fans to join #Love4SSR campaign

Shweta Singh Kirti has urged the fans of her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to choose love over hatred.



As the year nears its end, Shweta initiated a new digital campaign, #Love4SSR, asking his fans to come forward and do a good deed.

"Always choose love over hatred... A heart full of love is nothing less than heaven. Red heart #Love4SSR," she shared on Twitter.

She also shared a post about the new campaign which read, "Open your heart and spread love. Pray and pay a tribute to SSR. Donate books to the poor or educate them. Donate food or clothes to the needy. Embrace mother nature and plant a sapling."

Earlier this month, Shweta shared that she is determined to fight for justice for her brother and took an oath to find the truth behind his death. Following this, #Oath4SSR started trending on social media.

To mark the six-month death anniversary of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta lit a candle and joined the 'Oath 4 SSR' movement. "I pledge to fight for justice until we know the truth. May God guide us and show us the way. #Oath4SSR," Shweta wrote.

In another tweet, she posted a video of Sushant's fans taking an oath to stay united and fight to seek justice for him. Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. Many theories and conspiracies emerged after his demise leading to the CBI investigating his death. (IANS)

Also Read: Hours after deactivating social media accounts SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is now back

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati





