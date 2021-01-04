 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Singer Tom Jones to release a new album

Singer Tom Jones spent the lockdown period working on an album, which is expected to release later this year. “I

Singer

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 6:26 AM GMT

LONDON: Singer Tom Jones spent the lockdown period working on an album, which is expected to release later this year. "I recorded an album just before the lockdown, at the beginning of the year. During lockdown, we've been mixing it and putting it together. That's what I'll be looking forward to," the 80-year-old said during a show, reports contactmusic.com. He also opened up about the coronavirus vaccine, reports mirror.co.uk. (IANS)

Also Read: 'A good song finds its audience irrespective of genre' Says Ankit Tiwari

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours



Tom Jones lockdown 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X