Singer Tom Jones to release a new album

LONDON: Singer Tom Jones spent the lockdown period working on an album, which is expected to release later this year. "I recorded an album just before the lockdown, at the beginning of the year. During lockdown, we've been mixing it and putting it together. That's what I'll be looking forward to," the 80-year-old said during a show, reports contactmusic.com. He also opened up about the coronavirus vaccine, reports mirror.co.uk. (IANS)



