Sonam Kapoor's Louis Vuitton crop-top & cargo pants can buy you diamonds

Sonam Kapoor is all about fashion. She eats, sleeps and dreams fashion. Occasions have been rare when she has given the fashion police an opportunity to cringe over her sartorial choices. She's pretty famous in fashion circle not only in India but globally too. So of course, she is one of those whom you must follow to take styling cues. On that note, her latest fashion stint is one of the classiest we have seen in a long time. Thanks to the lockdown, social media is filled with pictures of celebs in pajamas. Here comes Sonam giving us a sight to ogle at.



On Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a few pictures that see her dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble and it is a very expensive ensemble. Sonam, for her latest photoshoot, slipped into a black button crop top. The buttoned collar gave a very powerful feel to it. Adding a little contrast, the collar has a grey lining. She teamed this crop top with black cargo pants. Breaking the monotone, she used a beige, chunky belt to give her ensemble an edgy look. Hair tied in a sleek bun with middle partition, Sonam appeared to be the perfect combination of class and sass. She also carried a Louis Vuitton black bag looking like a true blue fashionista.

The cost, of course, of this attire can burn a whole in your pocket. A similar version of the crop top is available on Louis Vuitton's website and is priced at 2 200,00 Euros, that is, Rs 1,94,862 approximately. The cargo pants are priced at 1 750,00 Euros, which is, Rs 1,54,984 approximately. The bag that she is carrying is worth Rs 3.45 lakh approximately. You can definitely buy a pretty diamond necklace with that much money. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja inspires fashionistas

Also Watch:

