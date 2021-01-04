The Hollywood biggies roster of 2021

When it comes to Hollywood, 2021 is going to be a year of superheroes, reboots and follow-ups on the big screen — and, of course, James Bond. The Hollywood calendar of the year comes packed with big blockbusters including Scarlett Johansson's solo superhero outing "Black Widow", Dwayne Johnson adventure "Jungle Cruise", Marvel's latest superhero genre addition "Eternals", Tom Cruise's new "Top Gun" sequel and Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, "No Time To Die". IANS lists the Hollywood releases lined up in 2021 that sure gets us excited:



No Time To Die

Certainly the most talked-about Hollywood film not to release in 2020, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond is now scheduled to release on April 2 this year. The 25th instalment of the franchise also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios will finally release their solo "Black Widow" film, which aims to give a new twist to women power in the superhero universe. The film will bring back Scarlett Johansson as of Natasha Romanoff and her superhero alter ego Black Widow, as she traces her past to solve the puzzle of her life. The film was slated to release in 2020, but got pushed due to the Covid crisis. Now, it is slated to release on May 7.

Fast & Furious 9

Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and John Cena will give bromance a new spin in the upcoming "Fast & Furious" film, which will be fuelled by the emotion of vengeance. The saga sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series. The film also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It is expected to release in the first quarter of the year.

Untitled Spider-man: Far From Home Sequel

The Tom Holland-led film is expected to be a treat for franchise fans. Spider-Man's new adventure will bring back Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange and Alfred Molina as the evil Doctor Octopus. Jamie Foxx will reportedly appear as Electro. The upcoming adventure is expected to feature multiple generations of "Spider-Man" actors, with actors from past films in the series reprising their characters. The third "Spider-Man" film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 17, 2021.

Top Gun: Maverick

At 58, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will be back in his popular avatar as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick", the much-anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit "Top Gun". The Joseph Kosinski-directed film co-stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and Jay Ellis. The trailer shows Maverick going back to Naval Fighter Weapons School to teach to the younger generations. It is slated to release on July 2.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt go on an action packed ride in the film based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film is set in the early 20th century, and follows the journey of a riverboat captain (Johnson) and scientist (Blunt) as they go into the jungles to find the Tree of Life. It is slated to release on July 30.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible 7", which is helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. It is slated to open on November 19, 2021. The spy action thriller also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve's much-hyped sci-fi movie is slated to release on October 1. An official adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic of the same name, the film will explore themes like politics, religion, and war amid the backdrop of the planet Arrakis, known as Dune. It features Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

A Quiet Place Part II

The John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-starrer was originally set to hit the big screen last March, but was among numerous Hollywood films delayed owing to Covid. It is now scheduled on April 23 this year. The horror film is a sequel of the 2018 winner "A Quiet Place", which imagined a post-apocalyptic world where humans fall prey to fast-moving creatures who track their victims by sound.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy's much-anticipated "Venom" sequel is also slated to open this year. Andy Serkis has directed the second part of the action fantasy franchise, which sees Hardy take on an alien symbiote again for another adventure. It is expected to release in June.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" is a reboot of the 2016 film "Suicide Squad", helmed by David Ayer. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise the roles they played in the first film. It stars Pete Davidson as Blackguard, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Alice Braga as Sul Soria among others. It is expected to release in August.

The King's Man

Slated to open on March 12, the Matthew Vaughn-directorial is a prequel in the "Kingsman" film series. It is loosely based on the comic book series "Kingsman", created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. The film takes place decades before the first two instalments in the franchise so far — "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014) and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" (2017). It features Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Daniel Bruhl and Djimon Hounsou.

Morbius

The "Spider-Man" spinoff is slated to release on March 19. It stars Jared Leto in the titular role as Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns into a vampire.

The Matrix 4

Priyanka Chopra will be joining Keanu Reeves in the next part of "The Matrix", which is expected to release later this year. The film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote three of the previous films with her sister Lilly.

Tom And Jerry

The live-action/ CG-animated film features the iconic cartoon characters as they go on another fun-filled adventure. The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena. It is expected to open in the first quarter of the year. (IANS)

Also Read: Emma Thompson on double standard of Hollywood sex scenes

Also Watch: Picnic trip turns tragic, 17 injured in road accident near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border





