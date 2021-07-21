Tube track: What's coming up on TV

We all are on tenterhooks to know what new surprises await us in our favourite TV shows. Here are a few interesting updates.



Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Surprises can be of all kinds. While some make you happy, others shock you to no end! Similar traits of shock are in store on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Daroga Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) is afraid he is losing hair. He fears his wife 'dabang' Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) will leave him if he turns bald. She tries to cheer him up by treating him to the sweetest of delicacies — jalebis! But soon his family too feels that whatever is causing Happu's hair fall will soon become their problem too. To prevent this from happening they kick him out of the house. What happens to Happu next?

Tripathi shares: "Losing hair is a nightmare for me in real life and to see my character going through the same was like both worlds colliding."

Daroga Happu's signature moustache and hair twirl on the forehead have become popular over time. It would be fun to watch Happu bald, starting from July 26. Watch the show from Monday to Friday at 10pm on &TV.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the iconic story of legendary Ahilyabai Holkar. The current track focuses on how Ahilya (Aditi Jaltare) is getting academic education along with her husband Khanderao. In the show Khanderao feels Ahilya is worthy of getting a wholesome education, so he makes her accompany him to his sword-fighting and horse-riding lessons.

In order to portray Ahilya's character authentically, Aditi underwent a training regimen. Sharing more on the same, she says: "I wanted to bring out her persona in the truest essence, for which I took up sword-fight training for about a week under the guidance of professionals."

So, it will be exciting to watch how her training unfolds and what challenges she comes across, starting July 21. The show airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)

