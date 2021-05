Bigg Boss 14" winner Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to issue a statement that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account. She added the hacker was Delhi-based.

"Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through," Rubina Dilaik wrote on her verified Instagram page.

"You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste," she wrote as caption, with her post. The actress is shooting for her popular show "Shakti: AstitvaKeEhsaas Ki" in Agra right now. (IANS)

