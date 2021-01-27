Must Watch Web Series in 2021, Here is the List Gullak, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 & More

Web series is gaining huge popularity in India, especially among the young generations which are effectively replacing the boring and usual melodramatic TV serials.

What Are Web Series?

Web series are a series of scripted or non-scripted videos released in episodic forms on the internet. You can watch them on various mediums like laptops, smartphones, desktops, etc.

The web series is greatly influencing this present generation as it is replacing the usual movies and TV serials all because of the advent of the various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, etc. web series provides various kind of contents of all genre which are even uncensored, unlike television serials and on-screen movies.

So, on several grounds, the web series released on numerous OTT platforms are gaining huge popularity in the present era. In this article, we present before you some of the amazing web series that you can enjoy this year which are easily available on the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix or Zee5, etc.

Best Upcoming Web Series List to Watch in 2021:

Gullak:

Season one of Gullak was just amazing and the audiences were quite impressed by the production. Once again Annu, Aman, Annu ki mummy, and Annu ke papa are ready to return with all kinds of the family's anecdotes and comedies. This year the TVF's production will be hitting the digital world with whole new stories exclusively on Sony Liv originals.

Tandav:



The web series is already released on January 15 this year on Amazon prime videos so you can enjoy watching it if you haven't yet. It is a political thriller starring well-known talented actors like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayub, etc. You'll be completely thrilled watching it.





The Family Man 2:﻿



Have you watched season one of The Family Man, if you haven't then you must immediately go and watch it because it was just amazing and you'll get your nerves thrilled. Season two of The Family Man will be back this February on Amazon prime videos with lot more thrills, actions, twists, and turns. This time we can see a South Indian star Samantha Akkineni who will be playing an important role in it.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11:

This series will be based on the real event which took place on November 26, 2008 by pakistan based terror outfit, the horrifying terror attack in Mumbai which will be portrayed in a fictionalised version. The stars in it are Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, some amazing actors and the director is Nikhil Advani. You can exclusively watch it on Amazon prime videos. Watch: Pak web series 'Churails' to release on Indian OTT platform





Asur Season 2:

This series is a story of two forensic experts; a completely unique crime thriller that questions the mysticism of religion. It is a psychological thriller that chases a brutal serial killer set in the backdrop of Varanasi. The series has been applauded for a refreshing storyline and the ability of its makers to keep the audience glued to their seats.









