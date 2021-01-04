'Working with Chris Nolan pushed me as an actor' Says Elizabeth Debicki

NEW DELHI: Hollywood actress Elizabeth Debicki says working with filmmaker Christopher Nolan in Tenet was a remarkable experience, which pushed her as an actor. "My experience of working with Chris was really remarkable. I found him to be a very unique director, the way he works, it's incredibly specific. It's incredibly fastpaced. There's something about working with Chris," Debicki told IANS. (IANS)



