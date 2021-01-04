Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from Karl Glusman

LOS ANGELES: Actress Zoe Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman have split after 18 months of marriage.



In court records obtained by people.com, the "Big Little Lies" star filed for divorce from Glusman on December 23. A representative for Kravitz confirmed the split to people.com. Kravitz and Glusman were first romantically linked in October 2016. They married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress' star father Lenny Kravitz. On the couple's wedding anniversary, the actress shared a black-and-white photo from their marriage ceremony and posted on social media: "One year." (IANS)

Also Read: 'Divorce negatively impacts physical, mental health'

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead







