A good medical practice

Prof. (Dr.) Dharmakanta Kumbhakar

(drkdharmakanta1@gmail.com)

Today the role of a doctor in clinical practice has changed drastically. Earlier doctors struggled with unbelievably large numbers of patients in their districts. The numbers of patients per doctor are much smaller nowadays, but their qualitative demands are much higher. Every patient wants to look for caring doctors. Each patient expects that the doctor examine him/her properly, come to a correct diagnosis and offer treatment with the aim of curing the patient. Excellent medical practice is a framework outlining the ethical and professional standards expected of doctors, emphasising patient care, competence and integrity. It’s a guide for doctors throughout their careers, ensuring they maintain a high standard of practice and uphold public trust. Good medical practice has several components, like medical professionalism (competence), doctor-patient relationships, good communication, judicious use of investigations, good prescribing, and practising within medical ethics.

Medicine is more than the sum of our knowledge about disease. Medicine concerns the experiences, feelings, and interpretations of human beings in often extraordinary moments of fear, anxiety, and doubt. In this extremely vulnerable position, it is medical professionalism that underpins the trust the public has in doctors. Medical professionalism includes how to provide the patient and their family with relevant but complex information, discuss management options, and reach appropriate ethical decisions that are commensurate with the available resources. Being a competent doctor is fundamentally rooted in medical professionalism. Patients certainly understand the meaning of poor professionalism and associate it with poor medical care. The public is well aware that an absence of professionalism is harmful to their interests. Medical professionalism has roots in almost every aspect of modern healthcare. High-quality care depends on both effective health teams and efficient health organisations. A multi-disciplinary team increasingly provides healthcare. The doctor usually takes the lead in determining the overall direction of care but must also guide the patient through the unfamiliar landscape, language and customs of clinical care; interpret, synthesise and convey complex information; and help the patient and their family to participate fully in thinking about their care and in the decision-making process. Professionalism, therefore, implies multiple commitments – to the patient, to fellow professionals, and to the institution or system within which healthcare is provided, to the extent that the system supports patients collectively.

Continuous professional development (CPD) with up-to-date knowledge of the subject to maintain competence and expertise is another component of medical professionalism. Excellent doctors never stop learning and continue to develop their knowledge, skills and attributes throughout their working lives, to the benefit of their patients and themselves. Personal and professional development (PPD) requires a reflective and self-directed approach to the study and practice of medicine and will maximize both lifelong effectiveness and personal satisfaction. PPD begins in the first days at medical college and continues through postgraduate training and subsequent professional practice.

As a doctor-patient, who is a fellow human being in pain, one must treat every patient politely and considerately; must respect the patient’s dignity and privacy; must listen to the patient and respect their views; should give patients information in a way that they can understand; should respect the rights of patients to be fully involved in decisions about their care; should keep professional knowledge and skills up to date; should recognise the limits of their professional competence; and should be honest and trustworthy, not resorting to deception. This relationship is one of the important components of excellent medical practice. Patients (and doctors) differ in their beliefs, attitudes and expectations. Effective medical practice, or the art of medicine, hinges on the ability to recognize and respect these differences and to treat every patient, who is a fellow human being in pain. One must treat every patient politely and considerately; must respect the patient’s dignity and privacy; must listen to the patient and respect their views; should give patients information in a way that they can understand; should respect the rights of patients to be fully involved in decisions about their care; should keep professional knowledge and skills up to date; should recognise the limits of their professional competence; should be honest and trustworthy, not resorting to dishonesty as an individual. The doctor-patient relationship is with a fellow human being in pain; one must treat every patient politely and with consideration. One must respect the patient’s dignity and privacy; must listen to the patient and respect their views; should give patients information in a way that they can understand; should respect the rights of patients to be fully involved in decisions about their care; should keep professional knowledge and skills up to date; should recognise the limits of their professional competence; should be honest and trustworthy, not resorting to relationships that are multi-layered, dynamic and bilateral. The physician must make the care of their patient their first concern; patient health must be the priority. To have love and empathy for the patient, who is a fellow human being in pain, one must treat every patient politely and considerately; must respect the patient’s dignity and privacy; must listen to the patient and respect their views; should give patients information in a way that they can understand; should respect the rights of patients to be fully involved in decisions about their care; should keep professional knowledge and skills up to date; should recognise the limits of their professional competence; should be honest and trustworthy, not resorting who is a fellow human being in pain, one must treat every patient politely and considerately; must respect the patient’s dignity and privacy; must listen to the patient and respect their views; should give patients information in a way that they can understand; should respect the rights of patients to be fully involved in decisions about their care; should keep professional knowledge and skills up to date; should recognize the limit of their professional competence; should be honest and trustworthy, to not resort to unfair practices; should respect and protect confidential information; make sure that their personal beliefs do not prejudice the patient’s care; should act quickly to protect the patient from risk if the doctor has good reason to believe that the doctor or a colleague may not be fit to practise; avoid abusing their position as a doctor; and work with colleagues in the ways that best serve the patient’s interest.

Effective communication is one of the most important components of excellent medical practice because it identifies problems quickly and clearly, defines expectations, and helps to establish trust between the clinician and patient. At the beginning of a medical consultation, many patients feel ill, and most will be apprehensive. Their distress will If the clinician appears indifferent, unsympathetic, and short of time, their distress will intensify, making effective communication impossible. Effective communication will be impossible if the clinician appears indifferent, unsympathetic, and short on time. First impressions are crucial; therefore, it is vital to make the patient feel comfortable through suitable introductions, a warm greeting, and direct eye contact. The clinician must ensure that the patient feels that he or she is the centre of interest and should begin each interview by outlining the objectives of the consultation. The doctor must also ensure that dignity is preserved and that the patient feels comfortable throughout the examination; such measures may entail the presence of a chaperon and always require explanation in advance of whatever examination is to be performed. Listening and talking to the patient with care and skill usually lead to a provisional diagnosis, establishing rapport, and determining which investigations are likely to be most productive.

Modern medical practice: Sophisticated and often expensive investigations now dominate modern medical practice. by sophisticated and often expensive investigations. Judicious use of investigations is another component of excellent medical practice. It is easy to forget that the judicious use of these tools and the interpretation of the data they provide are crucially dependent on proficient basic clinical skills. A test should only be ordered if it is clear that the result will influence the patient’s management and the perceived value of the resulting information exceeds the anticipated discomfort, risk and cost of the procedure. Clinicians should therefore analyse their patients’ conditions carefully and draw up a provisional management plan before requesting any investigations.

Effective prescribing is another component of excellent medical practice. Prescribe only when necessary, assessing the balance of benefit to harm; choose medicines and dosages that are appropriate to the pathophysiology of the disease; continue therapy for an appropriate time and alter it only when necessary.

The physician must practise within medical ethics. Medical ethics is concerned both with the standards of the medical profession and with the study of ethical problems raised by the practice of medicine. Clinical ethics, which address the relationship between doctor and individual patient, and public health ethics, which deal with the health issues of the community, are prime concerns in good medical practice, more so than research ethics. There should not be any nexus among the doctor, hospital, diagnostic setup and pharmaceutical companies. The best possible good medical practice is one where compassionate healthcare can be provided to a patient or community within the available resources in a specific setting, doing justice to the profession within ethics, respecting persons and their autonomy, telling the truth with informed consent, keeping confidentiality and giving maximum beneficence to the patient with non-maleficence.