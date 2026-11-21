Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

On Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, a routine journey along National Highway 715 near Kaziranga National Park turned into one of Assam’s darkest days on the road. Around half past two, an overcrowded passenger minibus travelling from Golaghat towards Nagaon collided head-on with an oncoming container truck near Rangajan, close to Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range. Twenty-six people lost their lives, and twenty others suffered serious injuries. Many of the deceased were young college students heading home after classes, alongside women and daily wage workers whose families had expected them to return before dusk.

To call this tragedy an accident is to overlook a chain of preventable failures. Within hours of the crash, investigators uncovered troubling records relating to the passenger vehicle registered in Nagaon. The same minibus had been fined Rs 4,000 in Jorhat on March 3 for travelling at 102 kilometres per hour. It had also accumulated multiple unpaid speeding penalties within the Kaziranga corridor itself. Yet the vehicle remained on the highway, packed beyond its legally permitted seating capacity, with passengers standing in the aisle, until it drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a heavy freight truck.

Figures from Assam’s transport and police records show that the horror at Rangajan fits a grim and worsening pattern across the state. Since 2021, Assam has recorded more than 40,000 road crashes and nearly 18,000 deaths. In 2021, the state recorded 7,411 accidents, which claimed 3,036 lives and left 5,763 others injured. By 2025, those annual figures had climbed to 7,981 crashes and 3,562 fatalities. Even the first five months of 2026 saw 1,283 lives lost and 2,287 people injured on Assam’s roads. Behind every single figure lies a shattered household, a lost breadwinner or an empty desk in a classroom.

This crisis reflects a wider national vulnerability that India has struggled for years to contain. Data compiled by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shows that India lost 1,68,491 people in road crashes in 2022 alone. More tellingly, national highways account for roughly two per cent of the country’s total road length, yet they account for more than 36 per cent of all fatal crashes. When high-speed arteries carry heavy commercial freight alongside small regional buses without physical lane separation, even a momentary lapse in judgement or a mechanical failure can turn lethal within seconds. National Highway 715 is a textbook example of this danger.

Anyone who regularly drives between Jakhalabandha and Numaligarh knows how unforgiving this stretch of highway can be. Formerly designated as National Highway 37, the road skirts the southern edge of Kaziranga National Park, squeezing relentless Upper Assam cargo traffic, tourist vehicles and local commuter vans onto an undivided two-lane surface. Because the park borders the road, strict speed restrictions are in place to protect migrating rhinos, elephants and deer. In practice, however, drivers crawl through bottlenecks, grow impatient and then accelerate recklessly on open stretches to make up for lost time, turning a fragile wildlife corridor into a racetrack.

Paper penalties have clearly lost their power to deter dangerous driving along this route. Electronic cameras in the Kaziranga corridor routinely capture number plates of vehicles exceeding speed limits and generate automated fines. However, enforcement too often stops at a digital notice on a screen. When a commercial operator can accumulate repeated speeding violations over several months without losing a permit or having the vehicle impounded, the fine becomes nothing more than a minor operating expense. Effective deterrence requires immediate consequences on the road, including automatic licence suspension for repeat offenders and mandatory immobilisation of any passenger vehicle found operating with unpaid safety-related penalties.

Equally troubling is the chronic failure to regulate overcrowding and vehicle fitness in Assam’s private passenger transport sector. Across small towns and district headquarters, minibuses and tempo travellers routinely cram 25 or 30 commuters into cabins designed to accommodate half that number. Drivers rush through additional trips to boost their daily earnings, while transport officials look away until a disaster makes headlines. Following the Rangajan crash, authorities suspended the Golaghat District Transport Officer and ordered a formal inquiry. Suspending an official after 26 coffins have been lined up is a necessary step towards accountability, but reactive disciplinary action cannot substitute for routine roadside inspections.

Long-term infrastructure upgrades offer real hope for this corridor, provided they are implemented without bureaucratic delays. On October 1, 2025, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared the four-laning of the 85.675-kilometre Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of National Highway 715, featuring approximately 34.5 kilometres of elevated roadway designed to allow wildlife to pass safely underneath while separating it from fast-moving highway traffic. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone at Kaliabor on January 18, 2026, and the National Highways Authority of India received 18 bids by March 2026. Yet, until the concrete pillars rise, motorists must continue to navigate the existing road.

Bridging the dangerous years between the blueprint and its completion demands immediate, practical safeguards along the existing alignment. Highway engineers must install rumble strips, clearly visible reflective lane markings, crash barriers at sharp curves and illuminated warning signs before major village crossings and tea estate gates. Meanwhile, district police and transport enforcement teams need to conduct visible patrols using interceptor vehicles and breathalysers at unpredictable hours rather than relying solely on predictable daytime checkpoints. Emergency trauma care also requires urgent attention, as the deployment of nine ambulances to transport 20 injured survivors all the way to Jorhat Medical College highlights the strain on rural medical facilities.

Assam cannot afford to treat mass fatalities on its highways as the inevitable price of regional mobility. The 26 people who perished near Hathikuli Tea Estate did not die because modern engineering lacks solutions; they died because well-known rules governing speed, seating capacity and vehicle fitness were not enforced on a corridor everyone knew was perilous. Condolence messages and compensation cheques may offer brief comfort to grieving families in Nagaon and Golaghat, but only consistent daily enforcement and accountability on the roads will honour the lives lost. Until every driver fears losing a licence more than losing five minutes, Kaziranga’s highway will continue to claim innocent lives.