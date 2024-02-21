Assam: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Assam's Cachar District

ASSAM: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a moving vehicle in Cachar district in Assam. As a shocking incident it created a sensation across the place. The tragic incident on February 15 came to light only after the victim’s family reported it to authorities a few days later. As per Assam Police officials statement, the culprits, believed to be 4, are now on the run. One of them who was identified as a married man in his 30s, is an acquaintance of the victim.

According to the reports, the accused recently acquired the car used in the crime and lured the girl to meet on the fateful evening. When she arrived, the suspects allegedly dragged her into a car and severely attacking. Police are on investigation to bring the culprits to justice and launched a dedicated investigation to arrest them.

The Kachudaram police station in Assam has registered a case was filed under Section 376D for Gang Rape and Section 363 against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Besides charging has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, indicating the gravity of the crime. Officials assured that every effort would be made to swiftly arrest and prosecute the suspects, offering a glimmer of hope for the victim and her family. The incident has sparked widespread outrage creating a havoc in the nearby areas it calls for a decisive action against the perpetrators have intensified efforts to protect vulnerable citizens from such heinous crimes. Further investigations progress and the search for the accussed has intensified, the local community remains on edge expecting for a fair justice and resolution that would delivers both justice and a sense of relief and security in future preventing such crimes to occur in the state.