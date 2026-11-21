Dr Madhulika Jonathan

(Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Assam and NE States)

&

Purvi Malhotra

(Communication Specialist, UNICEF Assam and NE States)

Every so often, the work of decades comes into view all at once. This November is one of those moments. As the world marks World Children’s Day on November 20 under the theme ‘My Day. My Rights. My Future’, and as UNICEF turns 80 on December 11, it is humbling to look back at how far India has come for its children and sobering to think about how much the next two decades will ask of all of us.

When UNICEF began working with the Government of India in May 1949 (Agreement between the Government of India and UNICEF, May 10, 1949), the country was barely two years old. What followed over the next 77 years was a partnership, not a solo achievement: India’s first penicillin plant, the handpumps that transformed rural water access, the Integrated Child Development Services, the eradication of smallpox and then polio, and Swachh Bharat. The credit belongs, above all, to the governments that invested, and to the ASHA and anganwadi workers, teachers, nurses and parents who carried that investment to every doorstep.

The results speak plainly. The under-five mortality rate fell from 45 to 28 per 1,000 live births between 2014 and 2024 (Sample Registration System, Registrar General of India). Full immunisation, which reached fewer than half of young children in 2005–06, now reaches more than four in five (NFHS-3, 2005–06; NFHS-6, 2023–24). An estimated 135 million people moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015–16 and 2019–21 (NITI Aayog, National Multidimensional Poverty Index 2023). Here in Assam, the share of young women married before 18 fell from 31.8 per cent to 25.3 per cent between 2019–21 and 2023–24 (NFHS-5; NFHS-6), and maternal mortality is now below the national average (SRS Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality, 2022–24). Behind each of these numbers are millions of children who lived, learned and stayed in school because someone made a different choice.

Progress of this kind is humbling precisely because it is unfinished, and because averages can hide as much as they reveal. One in four young women in Assam still marries as a child (NFHS-6, 2023–24). Floods, heat and erosion continue to turn schools into relief camps. Children in tea garden communities, on the chars, in the hills and in border villages still find that services thin out the further they live from a district headquarters and that a missing birth certificate can stand between a child and what she is owed. When floods or erosion force a family to move, a child’s schooling, health care and protection too often stay behind, and a missing birth certificate can stand between her and what she is owed.

This is why the coming years matter so much to us. UNICEF is now preparing its next country programme with the Government of India for 2028 to 2032. We would rather not write it in a meeting room. Earlier this year, more than 400 children and young people across eleven states told us what needs to change in their lives (UNICEF India Country Programme consultations, 2026), and their evidence has shaped the priorities we will carry into the next five years. Having asked this question of ourselves, we can ask it of others with some conviction.

The timing is not incidental. That programme will run through the heart of India’s journey to Viksit Bharat in 2047, the centenary of Independence. A developed India is, at its core, a promise about people: that the child born today, who will be 21 in 2047, grows up healthy, skilled and confident enough to build the country’s next chapter. The children in classrooms today will be the workforce, voters, parents and policymakers of that India. UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children 2024 projects that India will still be home to 350 million children in 2050, 15 per cent of the world’s children, but 106 million fewer than today. The demographic window is open, but not forever. What we invest in children and adolescents over the next decade will decide whether India’s demographic dividend is realised or squandered.

Assam has recognised this reality. The Government of Assam is preparing its Viksit Assam @2047 Vision Document, built around nurturing families, harmonious communities and a thriving economy, and has opened the Jonomot Axom 2047 portal to invite every citizen’s ideas. That openness deserves to be matched by an effort to hear those least able to type into a portal: children, especially girls and those in remote areas. Equity is not only a question of who receives a service; it is also a question of whose voice shapes the decisions behind it.

Over the past months, 106 children and young people from nine districts, from Dhemaji and Sivasagar to Hailakandi and South Salmara-Mankachar, shared their vision for the state through our partners, the Brahmaputra Volleyball League and PRATYeK (Children’s Vision for Assam 2047, November 2026). What struck me most was not what they asked for, but how they asked. These are not young people waiting to be helped. They want schools with enough trained teachers, laboratories and libraries, and lessons that teach practical skills, their rights and how democracy works. They want an Assam that is clean and green, where the Assamese language and culture thrive. Girls want to walk home after dark without fear. And many want jobs and skills at home so that they do not have to leave Assam to build a life.

That last aspiration deserves particular attention. Young people across the state are more connected, more informed and more ambitious than any generation before them. Their aspirations are rising faster than the systems meant to serve them. Met well; those aspirations are Assam’s greatest asset in the run-up to 2047. Left unmet, they turn into frustration, distress migration and lost talent. Investing in adolescents’ learning, skills, mental health and safety is not a social-sector add-on to Viksit Bharat; it is the foundation on which it stands.

Young people are also already acting. They plant trees and look after them. They teach their friends about hygiene. Some have stood up to stop a child marriage in their village. In Dhemaji and Majuli, children in village assemblies asked for safe spaces in flood relief camps; the Assam State Disaster Management Authority tested the idea, and it became state policy. The lesson reaches beyond relief camps: Assam’s schools, health centres and anganwadis should be planned for the next flood before it arrives, not only repaired after the water recedes. As a 15-year-old from Morigaon put it, children should not just be considered the future of Assam; they must be recognised as equal stakeholders in shaping its present and future.

On World Children’s Day, six of these young people will present their vision to leaders, including the Hon’ble Governor of Assam. They bring three clear asks: a chapter on children in the Viksit Assam @2047 Vision Document; a State Children’s Forum that hears from children every year; early action on what they raised most, namely climate-ready schools and relief camps, support that reaches children by need, and an end to child marriage.

These are modest, practical requests, and they are within reach. They ask leaders to do what India’s best progress for children has always rested on: to choose deliberately and to stay the course.

At 80, UNICEF’s call to the world is simple: choose a future for children. In India, we emphasis an additional condition: make this choice in collaboration with children. Because how our children fare is how Assam fares and how India fares in 2047 and beyond.