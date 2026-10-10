Assam’s Cancer Reckoning: A Rising Concern That Demands More Than Hospitals

Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)

Few public health statistics in Assam are as sobering as the cancer figures. The state sits at the centre of what is often called India's cancer belt in the Northeast. Behind the numbers are families who sell land to fund treatment, patients who travel hundreds of kilometres for a biopsy, and a disease that is too often discovered when little can be done.

The Scale of the Problem

Official estimates vary with the registry, the year and the method, but they point the same way. A Lok Sabha reply drawing on the National Cancer Registry Programme put the annual toll at around 32,949 people, of whom 18,258 are men and 14,691 women. That figure rests on the crude count of cases in the state's population-based registries, so it is almost certainly an undercount. Other accounts put new cases in Assam at a considerably higher number, and health officials have long said that many patients are never counted because they leave the state for treatment.

The rate of incidence is as telling as the headcount. An ICMR report from 2021 found Assam's rate at 114 per lakh population, against a national average of 97. The region as a whole fare worse. Reporting on the Northeast has described Mizoram at 270 cases per lakh, Arunachal Pradesh at 230 and East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at 228. Within Assam the trend is not uniform. The registry data show Kamrup Urban with the highest annual increase in incidence in the country at 3.8 per cent, while Dibrugarh recorded a 1.3 per cent decline among men. Cancer in Assam is therefore not a single epidemic. It is a set of local epidemics with different drivers, and policy should treat it that way.

A Distinct Cancer Profile

Assam's cancers differ from the national pattern. In the western world, and increasingly in India's metros, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers dominate. In Assam, a recent analysis of cases at Assam Cancer Care Foundation hospitals found that oral cavity, breast, oesophageal and lower gastrointestinal cancers make up the major concerns. The weight of upper digestive tract and oral cancers points firmly to lifestyle and environmental exposure.

The suspects are familiar. A senior state medical education official has identified smoked fish, tobacco consumption, smoking and betel nut chewing as the factors found to be majorly responsible. Tamul-paan, the areca nut and betel leaf offered to guests in nearly every Assamese home, is a cultural institution, and to say it carries a health cost is not a comfortable thing to hear. Yet the research linking areca nut and tobacco chewing to oesophageal and oral cancers in the state is long-standing. The same is true of the tobacco consumed in many forms, from cigarettes to khaini and gutkha. Dietary habits, including fermented and smoked foods, and concerns about contaminants in water and farm inputs add to the picture, though they need sustained epidemiological work to establish with confidence.

That is the uncomfortable truth any honest editorial must state. A large part of Assam's cancer burden is preventable. It is rooted in habits that are socially embedded, commercially promoted and, in some cases, quietly tolerated by the authorities that regulate them.

The Late-Diagnosis Trap

If prevention is the first failure, detection is the second. Reports from the state's own health establishment say that a stark 70 per cent of cases in Assam are diagnosed at stages II or III. Earlier statements by officials went further, describing a majority of cases as detected only at an advanced stage.

The reasons are not mysterious. Cancer care for decades was concentrated in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar. For a tea garden worker in Tinsukia or a farmer in the char areas of the Brahmaputra, a diagnosis meant long journeys, lost wages and the cost of staying in a city. Many simply postponed the trip. Many others turned to local healers or to the pharmacy. By the time they reached an oncologist, the cancer had often spread, treatment was costlier and less effective, and the family's finances were already stretched.

The Distributed Care Experiment

The state's most consequential response has been the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, set up by the Government of Assam with Tata Trusts. When the foundation was launched in 2018, then Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described it as the first of its kind for any state government in India, meant to make treatment more affordable and care available for the patient's whole journey. The model is a three-tier grid. A state cancer institute in Guwahati sits at the top. Below it is comprehensive centres beside medical colleges, and at the base are diagnostic and day-care units at district hospitals.

By the government's own account, the network is now substantial. Health Minister Ashok Singhal told the Assembly that the L1 institute in Guwahati is joined by comprehensive centres at Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar and Diphu, and by day-care centres at Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Darrang, Golaghat and Tinsukia. He also said that as of May 2026 the network had registered 2,26,923 cases, including 71,517 new patients.

The minister's claim of a 62 per cent survival rate, against a national average of 40 per cent, deserves careful scrutiny. If it holds, it would be a remarkable achievement. But survival figures are only as good as the denominator, and they are sensitive to when a patient is diagnosed and how long follow-up lasts. A claim of this size should be backed by published, independently reviewable data from the registries. The government should release the methodology and invite scrutiny. If the claim is sound, it will only gain credibility from examination.

What Must Change

Hospitals alone cannot solve this. Screening must move from target to practice. The state has set itself the goal of reaching one crore people by March 2027. Screening for oral, breast and cervical cancers, done door to door by dentists and nurses, is cheap and effective. But a screening drive that does not lead to a confirmed diagnosis and a funded course of treatment is a hollow exercise. Referral pathways, not headcounts, are the measure that matters.

Prevention needs political courage, Enforcement against the sale of tobacco products near schools, health warnings on areca nut products, and sustained public campaigns in local languages are all within the state's power. These measures are unglamorous and sometimes unpopular. They are also the cheapest lives the state can save.

The data must improve, Assam has only a few population-based registries, and the official numbers diverge widely. Better registration, including of patients treated outside the state, would show where the disease is growing fastest and why. The divergent trends in Kamrup Urban and Dibrugarh are precisely the sort of signal that good data could turn into action.

The human cost must be addressed;Cancer care means more than chemotherapy and radiation. It needs palliative services, nutrition support, transport and lodging for families, and financial protection that does not depend on selling the family's land. Survivorship, too, is a real concern for a growing number of people who will live with the consequences of treatment.

A Test of Governance

Assam deserves credit for taking an unusually ambitious approach to a problem many states have ignored. The partnership with a philanthropic institution, the push to place diagnosis close to home and the national attention on the state's model are real achievements. But infrastructure is only the visible part of the response. The harder work lies in changing habits that are woven into daily life, in reaching the last patient in the last village, and in telling the public plainly what the numbers show.

Cancer in Assam will not be defeated by buildings. It will be defeated when a villager can get a simple screening at the local health centre, when a positive result leads quickly to treatment one can afford, and when chewing a patch of tobacco is seen not as a harmless courtesy but as a risk worth talking about. The state has laid the foundations. What remains is the long, patient and politically demanding work of making them count.