BOOK REVIEW: The Colors Behind the Rainbow - A young writer who looks beyond the obvious

By Poonam Sharma

A promising literary debut from Berlin-based Samriddhi Jain, who is just fourteen years old, reveals her extraordinary ability to observe, imagine and transform everyday experiences into stories full of emotion, mystery and meaning. Literature that comes from a child's imagination is fascinating. Children see what adults miss, ask questions that others take for granted and find amazing possibilities in everyday situations. This creative freedom is beautifully reflected in 14-year-old Samriddhi Jain's debut collection of stories, The Colors Behind the Rainbow, set in Berlin, Germany.

What is impressive about Samriddhi's writing is not just her young age but also her instinctive ability to tell stories. Her works reveal an observant mind, emotional sensitivity and an imagination that can shift easily between reality and fantasy. She knows how to build atmosphere, arouse curiosity and keep readers hooked until the very last lines. Her stories are about happiness, insecurity, fear, mystery, courage, love and human relationships. Together, they reveal a young writer grappling with the complex realities of life while retaining the innocence and originality of childhood.

Where reality meets imagination

The title The Colors Behind the Rainbow is a fitting one, as it reflects the emotional spectrum of the collection. Like the many colours of a rainbow, Samriddhi brings together various experiences to depict the many shades of human existence. But her strength lies in finding stories in what appear to be insignificant situations. A routine shopping trip turns into a lesson in self-confidence, a mother's chat becomes a meditation on the future of humanity, and a walk in nature becomes an inquiry into observation and endurance. One can only hope that this ability to connect imagination with reality is a sign of growing literary sensibility.

Happy Surplus: Finding the courage to be you

Happy Surplus is one of the most relatable stories, tackling issues of self-confidence, body image and the fear of being judged. Samriddhi portrays the unease of someone who knows she is different through a shared experience of clothes shopping. What seems to be a simple activity becomes a struggle between insecurity and self-acceptance.

What gives the story its power is its psychological insight. She knows that confidence is not just something one is born with; it is something one has to find, often through uncomfortable experiences. She delivers a powerful message without being preachy: one cannot measure one's worth by one's looks or society's expectations. Her ability to turn a simple incident into an emotionally resonant story deserves praise.

CloAI: An imagination of the future of humanity and yet another aspect of creative capacity

The story is set in a world covered with endless snow and cold, and revolves around children listening to their mother talk about a civilisation that once had warmth, greenery and technological progress. In this imaginative context, Samriddhi raises questions about human greed, artificial intelligence, inequality, conflict and environmental destruction. What makes the story so moving is the mother's emotional presence. She represents warmth, protection, memory and hope in the darkness and uncertainty.

Descriptions of snow, fire, an ageing house and the children's dependence on their mother evoke a vivid atmosphere. Nature almost takes on a personality, reflecting the fragility of human life. Here, Samriddhi proves that childhood imagination can engage with serious contemporary concerns while maintaining emotional depth.

The hill's journey: An eye for detail

In The Journey of the Hill, Samriddhi demonstrates a major quality of a storyteller: keen observation. A journey is more than the process of travelling between destinations. It is composed of landscapes, struggles, movements, discoveries and small details that can go unnoticed. Her depictions of nature demonstrate sensitivity to the world around her. Changing scenery, natural elements and hills are part of the story, not merely decoration. This focus on detail helps readers visualise the experience and emotionally invest in the journey.

Mystery, fear and other forms of narration explored

Tales like Zoochosis and Dead Scared show Samriddhi's propensity to explore darker emotions. Fear, suspense and uncertainty require a different kind of storytelling. She plays with these elements, creating situations that make readers wonder what will happen next. Equally interesting is The Defect, which uses the diary-writing technique. The form encourages intimacy by giving direct access to the character's thoughts and feelings.

In Thread by Thread and Shoelace, she finds stories in common objects and everyday experiences. Such variety is the mark of a young writer who is not afraid to experiment with subjects, moods and literary forms.

Emotional power of nature and motherhood

A mother is usually a symbol of comfort, love, sacrifice and emotional security. Samriddhi conveys these feelings through simple conversations and gestures rather than exaggerated descriptions. Nature also occupies an important place in her imagination. Snow, landscapes, darkness and changing environments often reflect her characters' emotions.

These recurring elements suggest a growing awareness that good storytelling is not only about events but also about atmosphere and emotional connections.

A promising voice

Samriddhi's greatest strength probably lies in the way she arranges words and sentences to express a variety of emotions. She gives unexpected significance to the intensity of fear, mystery, suspense, happiness, warmth and ordinary experiences.

Of course, her writing will mature with more reading, observation and experience. Telling stories, creating characters and polishing language are all skills that take time to develop. However, the essential qualities of a storyteller-imagination, curiosity, sensitivity and the ability to hold readers within a fictional world-are evident in her work.

The Colors Behind the Rainbow deserves appreciation not only because its author is fourteen years old but also because it exhibits a genuine creative instinct. She reminds us that children are not just observers of the world; they interpret, question and reimagine it. Her debut marks a compelling beginning to what promises to be an intriguing literary journey.

There are many colours behind Samriddhi's rainbow: innocence and wisdom, fear and courage, fantasy and reality, darkness and hope. Beyond these colours lies the thrilling possibility of a young writer discovering her own distinctive literary voice.