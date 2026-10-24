Festivals in harmony with nature: Rethinking our celebrations

Dr Jyotismita Das & Ms Tonmoyee Bhuyan

(Department of Zoology, Nagaon University)

India’s traditional festivals, which are deeply rooted in cultural heritage and natural seasonal patterns, teach important lessons about ecological balance. By embracing traditional values and adapting celebrations to today’s environmental challenges, we can protect both our cultural heritage and biodiversity. Festivals bring joy and happiness, especially in a country such as India with so many diverse cultures. However, they pose a serious threat to the environment. India is a land of variety of cultures, traditions and festivals that reflect the close relationship between human society and nature.

Rooted in nature, many Indian festivals celebrate and worship rivers, trees, harvests and seasonal changes. Apart from religious and social significance, festivals reflect cultural values, community bonds and respect for Mother Nature. Now, we must ask ourselves: besides enjoying our festivals, can we uphold our traditions while minimising environmental harm? This question is particularly relevant today when deforestation, habitat fragmentation, introduction of exotic species, climate change, plastic pollution and ecosystem degradation pose serious challenges. Rethinking our celebrations does not mean abandoning age-old traditions; but it means embracing their ecological values to minimise environmental harm and to establish ecosystem resilience—the ability of nature to withstand disturbances, recover and sustain life.From cultural heritage to ecological resilienceMany traditional Indian festivals reflect the close interdependence of human life, agriculture, water, forests, and biodiversity, expressing cultural relationships with seasonal cycles and the natural environment (Maitra, 2025). Pongal is celebrated in winter, usually from 14 to 17 January in Tamil Nadu. It is a harvest festival marking the end of the traditional harvest season and the sun’s transition into Makara Rashi. It celebrates agricultural abundance and expresses gratitude to the sun, nature, cattle and farmers. Again, Onam and Vishu in Kerala reflect agricultural traditions and cultural heritage. Ecologically, these reflect the relationship between seasonal changes of the cycles, agriculture productivity and human well-being as well as the resources that sustain life. Chhath Puja, a celebration of gratitude to the Sun and reverence for nature. The festival honours the sun and water bodies, celebrating the purity and life-sustaining power of the Sun and water.

Likewise, sacred groves across India have helped in preserving native vegetation and biodiversity. Bihu festivals reflect the close relationship between culture and ecology. Bohag Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and the beginning of the agricultural season. Bihu songs and dances celebrate Assam’s plants, wildlife, seasonal changes and rural life and relation with nature. Magh or Bhogali Bihu celebrates the harvest. Kongali or Kati Bihu is associated with a period of uncertainty in the agricultural cycle, when standing crops require care and farmers await a successful harvest. The lighting of earthen lamps in agricultural fields expresses hope and reverence for the crops. The traditional rituals of Goru Bihu honour cattle and their role in farming. These traditions illustrate the complex relationship between cultural heritage, agriculture, biodiversity, and the rhythms of nature (Barua, 2009). Ali-Aye-Ligang, celebrated by the Mising community, marks the beginning of rice cultivation and reflects indigenous knowledge of agriculture, seasonal cycles and sustainable relationships with nature. Similarly, Baishagu (Bwisagu), the Bodo community’s spring festival, celebrates the New Year through traditional music, dance, and customs closely linked to agrarian life. Together, Assam’s diverse festivals demonstrate how indigenous cultural traditions preserve knowledge of seasonal cycles, agriculture and humanity’s relationship with nature (Barmahalia, 2023). Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple also offers an opportunity to reflect on the symbolic association between fertility, regeneration and the rhythms of nature. Although the festival is primarily a religious observance, its broader cultural symbolism invites reflection on the relationship between human life and the processes that sustain the natural world. Various cultural traditions demonstrate how the worship of trees, plants, and animals has long woven biodiversity into India’s spiritual and social imagination.

The tulsi plant and banyan and peepal trees hold special cultural significance, along with the neem, bael, amla, ashoka and kadamba trees. Such practices reflect the cultural importance of trees and, in some communities, have contributed to the protection of vegetation and natural habitats (Kandari et al., 2014; Singh et al., 2017). Such traditions can foster environmental awareness when accompanied by an understanding of the ecological functions of these species.Towards environmentally responsible celebrations:Festivals can harm the environment through plastic waste, synthetic decorations, chemical colours, noise and water pollution. These threats affect rivers and beels, endangering biodiversity and local livelihoods. Eco-friendly materials, responsible consumption and effective waste management can keep celebrations in harmony with nature. Making festivals environmentally responsible requires collective action from individuals, communities, local authorities, religious institutions, educational institutions and event organisers.

(i) Reducing single-use plastics and disposable decorations should become a priority. Natural materials must be sourced responsibly to avoid overharvesting plants and resources. For example, banana leaves, bamboo and locally available flowers can be used for festival decorations, but they should be harvested in sustainable rate to prevent overexploitation.

(ii) Again, festival organisers and communities should establish systems for waste segregation, systematic collection and responsible disposal. Food waste can be managed through appropriate composting facilities, while recyclable materials should be separated and channelled into suitable recovery systems.

(iii) Water bodies must be protected from pollution. Immersion activities, where practised, should follow locally applicable environmental guidelines and use designated facilities designed to minimise contamination.

(iv) Finally, environmental responsibility must be incorporated into the planning of large public celebrations. Local administrations and organisers can develop clear waste-management plans, provide adequate sanitation facilities, promote public awareness and monitor compliance with environmental standards.

(v) Educational institutions and cultural groups can use festivals as opportunities to preserve traditional knowledge and promote the environment by documenting indigenous knowledge, integrating environmental awareness, promoting scientific understanding and strengthening ecological resilience. Festivals should celebrate life without compromising the natural world that sustains it. By harmonising tradition with environmental responsibility, we can preserve our cultural heritage, protect biodiversity and strengthen ecosystem resilience. Let every festival become an expression of gratitude to nature, a commitment to biodiversity, and a promise to future generations that our cultural heritage will flourish in harmony with a living planet.

(The writers can be reached at deeporbeel@gmail.com.)