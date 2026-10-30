Homi Bhabha’s dreams showed India the path to nuclear power

Atul Goyal

(atul250603@gmail.com)

In India's scientific history, there are certain names whose achievements have not remained confined to laboratories and research papers but have shaped the course of the nation's future. Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha was one such extraordinary personality. He envisioned making India self-reliant in nuclear science at a time when the country stood on the threshold of independence and its priorities were challenged by poverty, illiteracy and economic backwardness. He believed that science was not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but also the foundation of national development, economic progress and human welfare. His birth anniversary on October 30 provides an opportunity to remember the contributions of this visionary scientist who laid a strong foundation for India's nuclear journey.

Born on October 30, 1909, into a distinguished Parsi family in Mumbai, Homi Jehangir Bhabha received his early education in an environment where knowledge, art and intellectual development were given special importance. From childhood, he was interested in mathematics and physics. He went to England for higher education and began studying engineering at the University of Cambridge, but soon his inclination shifted towards theoretical physics. Through his talent and hard work, he established his identity in the international scientific community. His contributions to the study of cosmic rays and fundamental particles were remarkable. Owing to his calculations relating to the scattering of electrons and positrons, a process in physics is known as "Bhabha scattering." His scientific achievements demonstrated that India, too, could develop the capacity for world-class fundamental research.

After returning to India during the Second World War, Bhabha recognised the need to develop a modern institutional framework for scientific research in the country. He understood that a nation's scientific progress could not depend solely on talented individuals; it also required excellent laboratories, adequate resources, trained scientists and an environment conducive to independent research. With this vision, he submitted a proposal in 1944 to advance research in nuclear science and fundamental physics. With the support of renowned industrialist J. R. D. Tata, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) was established in Mumbai in 1945. Bhabha became its founding director. In the years that followed, the institute emerged as a major centre for advanced scientific research, mathematics, physics and modern technological development in India.

Bhabha's vision was not confined to scientific discoveries alone. He wanted India to use nuclear energy for electricity generation, medicine, agriculture, industry and other peaceful purposes. Working closely with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru after independence, he played an important role in shaping the country's nuclear energy policies and institutional framework. In 1948, the Atomic Energy Commission was established, and Bhabha became its first chairman. By linking nuclear science with national development priorities, he emphasised a long-term strategy through which India could achieve energy security on the strength of its own resources and scientific capabilities.

An important aspect of Bhabha's vision for nuclear energy in India was the utilisation of the country's thorium resources. India possesses substantial thorium reserves, while its high-grade uranium resources are relatively limited. Keeping this reality in mind, Bhabha proposed a long-term nuclear energy development programme, commonly known as the three-stage nuclear power programme. Its objective was to expand the country's energy capacity through natural uranium, fast breeder reactors and, ultimately, a thorium-based fuel cycle. This programme was not merely a technical arrangement for electricity generation but a scientific vision developed with India's long-term energy requirements and resource security in mind.

Following the establishment of the Department of Atomic Energy in 1954, India's nuclear programme gained administrative and institutional strength. Bhabha gave equal importance to research, technical training, the development of scientific equipment and international cooperation. Under his leadership, nuclear research activities expanded at Trombay in Mumbai. In 1956, India's first research reactor, "Apsara," became operational, marking the beginning of a new era in the country's nuclear research. In the years that followed, the nuclear establishment at Trombay became a major centre of Indian nuclear research. After Bhabha's death, the institution was named the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in his honour.

Bhabha's personality was not confined to the four walls of a laboratory. Along with science, he took a keen interest in classical music, painting, architecture and other fine arts. His sensitivity towards art and aesthetics was also reflected in the design, environment and cultural outlook of the institutions he established. Because of his multifaceted talent, he was often compared to Leonardo da Vinci of India. He believed that scientific progress and cultural awareness were not contradictory but complementary dimensions of human talent. This distinctive quality set him apart from many scientists of his time.

In 1954, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. The establishment of scientific institutions, providing opportunities to talented researchers, guiding the country's nuclear energy policy and connecting science with national development remain among his lasting achievements. He served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission from 1950 to 1966 and represented India's scientific capabilities on international platforms. The most tragic chapter in Bhabha's life came on January 24, 1966, when the aircraft in which he was travelling crashed near Mont Blanc in the French Alps. All the people aboard the aircraft died, and India lost one of its most extraordinary scientists. His untimely death gave rise to many questions. Over time, claims also emerged suggesting that the American intelligence agency, the CIA, might have been involved in his death. However, no conclusive, credible public evidence has been established to substantiate this claim.

Bhabha's death dealt a severe blow to India's scientific community, but the institutions he established and the scientific vision he developed kept his legacy alive. The India that Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha envisioned was one where scientific talent would find an environment for excellent research within the country rather than having to seek opportunities abroad. Today, the progress India is making in nuclear energy, space science, medicine, agriculture and advanced technology owes much to the institutional efforts initiated under Bhabha's visionary leadership. In an era of growing challenges related to energy security, climate change and clean energy, the relevance of his vision for the peaceful use of nuclear energy has increased further. Dr. Bhabha not only showed India the path to nuclear science but also instilled the belief that, with determination, talent and foresight, any nation can establish its distinctive identity on the global scientific map. This is the greatest achievement of his life and the most valuable inspiration he has left for future generations.