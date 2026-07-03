Jagiroad: From paper industry to emerging semiconductor hub

Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)

Long recognised for its paper mills and scenic surroundings, Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district is rapidly acquiring a new identity—one associated with semiconductor manufacturing. The town is now home to one of India’s most significant industrial ventures: the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) facility. This landmark project is redefining the region’s economic landscape and positioning Assam as an important player in India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem and the global electronics supply chain.

The Jagiroad Semiconductor Project

The journey toward establishing Assam as a centre for advanced electronics manufacturing began in March 2024 with the laying of the foundation stone for the Rs 27,000-crore Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Jagiroad. Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. developed the plant to assemble and test nearly 48 million semiconductor chips daily. The plant is designed to assemble and test nearly 48 million semiconductor chips each day. It will use advanced packaging methods, like flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP), to produce semiconductor parts for fast-growing industries such as cars, electric vehicles, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and artificial intelligence hardware. These industries form the backbone of the modern digital economy, making the project strategically significant for both Assam and the country.

The facility has been sanctioned under the Government of India’s Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor incentive programme, which was launched to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on imports. Even before becoming operational, the project has attracted considerable international attention. Tata Electronics has entered into a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to manufacture automotive semiconductor modules at the Jagiroad plant, providing the facility with a strong industrial partner and an assured demand base from the outset.

By mid-2026, construction of the facility had entered its final phase, with repeated inspections being carried out by senior Union ministers and the Assam Chief Minister to review infrastructure readiness and regulatory compliance. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials have expressed confidence that commercial production will commence during the current financial year. Once operational, the plant is anticipated to be among India’s first fully functional OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities, a milestone and major turning point in the country’s semiconductor mission.

Why Assam? Why Jagiroad?

The decision to establish this ambitious project in Assam was based on a combination of strategic, environmental, and infrastructural advantages. Semiconductor manufacturing requires an uninterrupted supply of large quantities of high-quality water, a resource that Assam possesses in abundance. The region’s comparatively clean and less polluted environment also makes it suitable for precision electronics manufacturing, where controlled operating conditions are essential.

Equally important is Assam’s strategic location in Northeast India. Positioned close to Southeast Asian markets, the state has the potential to become an important manufacturing and logistics gateway under India’s “Act East” policy. Better transport links and increased regional connections make Jagiroad an even better place for advanced technology industries. Jagiroad’s improved transport links and enhanced regional connections make it an even more attractive location for advanced technology industries linked to global supply chains. to global supply chains.

A New Era of Employment

Perhaps the most far-reaching impact of the Jagiroad semiconductor project will be its contribution to employment generation. The facility is expected to create nearly 15,000 direct jobs while generating another 11,000 to 13,000 indirect employment opportunities across supporting industries, transportation, logistics, maintenance, and various ancillary services. For Assam, where opportunities for skilled industrial employment have traditionally been scarce, this investment represents one of the largest employment-generating industrial initiatives in the state’s history. This investment marks one of the largest employment-generating industrial initiatives in Assam’s history, where skilled industrial job opportunities have traditionally been scarce. This investment represents one of the largest employment-generating industrial initiatives in the state’s history.

Recognising the importance of preparing local youth for these opportunities, the Assam government has taken several proactive initiatives. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has regularly announced recruitment drives through social media platforms, encouraging eligible candidates to participate in the hiring process. Tata Electronics has also organised walk-in recruitment drives at institutions such as Assam Engineering College, selecting candidates for technical, engineering, manufacturing, and operational positions.

To ensure that local students possess the specialised skills demanded by the semiconductor industry, the Assam government has partnered with the Tata Group to implement focused skill-development programmes. Hundreds of young Assamese have already begun receiving training in semiconductor packaging technologies, precision electronics manufacturing, and quality-control procedures. In addition, plans are underway to establish a National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) centre, which is expected to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals capable of supporting the state’s expanding electronics manufacturing sector.

Assam Government’s Vision

for Industrial Growth

The Jagiroad semiconductor project represents a key component of the Assam government’s broader strategy to transform the state into an emerging destination for industrial investment and high-technology manufacturing. Under the ‘Advantage Assam’ initiative, the government has made several changes to make it easier for investors, such as simplifying the approval process, setting up special areas for industries, improving infrastructure, and creating specific policies for different sectors to attract large investments from both local and international sources.

The state government has also actively engaged with global industry leaders to promote Assam as a competitive investment destination. During international investment forums such as the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has held discussions with Tata Group executives and other corporate leaders regarding future expansion opportunities in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

More broadly, the state’s industrial policy reflects a conscious effort to diversify Assam’s economy beyond its traditional strengths in tea, petroleum, natural gas, and agriculture. By promoting advanced manufacturing, electronics, and technology-driven industries, the government seeks to generate sustainable economic growth while creating high-quality employment opportunities within the state. An equally important objective is to reduce the migration of educated young professionals to metropolitan cities by enabling them to pursue rewarding careers closer to home.

Future Projection

If commercial production begins as anticipated during the current financial year, the Jagiroad semiconductor facility will represent a defining moment not only for Assam’s industrial development but also for India’s broader ambition of building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem under flagship initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The project demonstrates how strategic public policy, substantial private investment, and long-term regional planning can work together to create a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

For thousands of aspiring engineers, technicians, and skilled professionals across Assam, the facility offers an opportunity that was once available only in major industrial centres elsewhere in the country—the chance to build a successful career in one of the world’s most advanced technology industries without leaving their home state. As the final stages of construction draw to a close and production equipment begins operating, Jagiroad is emerging as a powerful symbol of Assam’s industrial transformation and its growing role in shaping India’s technological future.