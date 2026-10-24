Lakshmi Puja – an embodiment of wealth and prosperity

Deba Prasad Misra

(dpmisra00@gmail.com)

Goddess Lakshmi, an important autumn observance dedicated to her, is traditionally associated with prosperity and abundance. It is an important Hindu religious observance dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped as the divine embodiment of wealth, beauty, fortune and well-being. She is traditionally depicted seated or standing on a lotus, with a serene expression and symbols associated with prosperity.

The worship of Goddess Lakshmi reflects the belief that prosperity is not simply a matter of accumulating wealth. It includes good faith, sound health, harmonious family relationships, knowledge, contentment, moral integrity and the ability to live with dignity.

In our state, the Lakshmi puja is performed on Purnima Day, the full moon day following Vijaya Dashmi and Durga Puja. This puja is also known as Kojagori Lakshmi Puja. The word ‘Kojagori’, derived from the Sanskrit words ‘Ko Jagarti’, literally means ‘who is awake’, and it refers to a holy spiritual tradition and belief in devotion and hospitality. Beyond just physically staying awake, ‘Kojagori’ represents spiritual alertness. It is believed that if those who are staying up in devotion and chanting her name do so, she bestows wealth, blessings and prosperity.

According to traditional belief, Lakshmi is said to visit her devotees and bestow good fortune and blessings upon them on this occasion. Devotees believe that the happier the goddess is during her visit, the more she blesses the family with health and wealth. All family members clean and decorate the home for the puja in the evening. For the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people open their doors and windows to welcome the goddess and place diya lights on their windowsills and balcony ledges to invite her in.

During the days leading up to Diwali, people clean, repair and decorate their homes to make them suitable for welcoming the goddess. It is popularly believed that Lakshmi likes cleanliness and visits the cleanest house first. The goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in her three forms: Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Mahasaraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning, and Mahakali.

Goddess Lakshmi occupies a remarkable place in Hindu religious philosophy. She is regarded as the consort of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Together, Vishnu and Lakshmi represent the relationship between the preservation of cosmic order and the prosperity that enables life to flourish. Lakshmi Puja is also associated with Diwali when we illuminate our homes, worship the Goddess and pray for happiness and prosperity in the coming year. Lakshmi Puja is also an expression of gratitude, faith and hope. We pray to the Goddess Lakshmi for financial stability, success in professional activities, peace and harmony and the overall wellbeing of the loved ones.

However, the deeper significance of the worship extends beyond material prosperity. The Goddess is also associated with auspiciousness, generosity, purity and the responsible use of wealth. The worship of Lakshmi encourages devotees to combine ambition with ethical conduct. It reminds us that wealth without wisdom, compassion and responsibility may fail to bring permanent happiness.

The lotus associated with Goddess Lakshmi carries meaningful symbolism. Growing in muddy water while remaining beautiful, the lotus represents purity and sanctity, spiritual elevation and the ability to remain virtuous amidst worldly challenges. Its association with the Goddess suggests that people should strive for success without abandoning their principles.

The concept of wealth in Hindu philosophy encompasses a wider range of blessings than financial prosperity alone. The traditional understanding of Astha Lakshmi, or the eight forms of Lakshmi, illustrates the diversity of prosperity, including material wealth, food, courage, knowledge, success, progeny and other forms of well-being. Honouring Goddess Lakshmi serves as a constant reminder that prosperity must be accompanied by honesty, humility, generosity, and gratitude. The celebration encourages people to avoid greed and recognise that material success becomes more meaningful when it contributes to the well-being of others. Autumn, the season associated with “mists and mellow fruitfulness” (to use John Keats’ beautiful phrase) is particularly rich in festivals like Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Lakshmi Puja and other harvest celebrations. The festival like Lakshmi Puja reflects the cultural importance given to cleanliness, responsible management of resources, gratitude and prosperity.

The puja brings families and communities together through shared religious observances. Relatives gather to offer prayers, exchange greetings and celebrate the occasion. The festival also preserves regional customs, traditional recipes, devotional music, decorative art and inherited methods of worship. In addition, Lakshmi Puja offers an opportunity to reflect on the dignity of labour and the importance of economic responsibility. The festival, thus, serves both a spiritual purpose and a social function, strengthening family relationships and re-enforcing shared cultural values.