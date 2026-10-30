Odyssey Dima Hasao & Autonomous Council: Worth the journey, Review by Anirban Choudhury

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How many of us know that Veer Sambudhan Phonglo was the first individual to raise the banner of revolt against the British in Dima Hasao and was subsequently martyred? Or that Joya Thaosen with a few of her cousins and friends from Dima Hasao tried to reach out to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauz when the latter was fighting the British forces in the famous Battle of Kohima during World War II, and were killed in the process in April 1944? These and many other lesser-known facts about the hill district of Dima Hasao fill the pages of Odyssey Dima Hasao & Autonomous Council.

Authored by Ramu Upadhaya (aka Upadhaya R), who retired from the Soil Conservation Department recently, the book is a commentary on the evolution of Dima Hasao - its transition from a twin hill district of United Mikir & North Cachar Hills, to becoming a separate district of North Cachar Hills, before transitioning to Dima Hasao few years back. As the author tries to map the journey of both the hill district and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, it takes a reader through some very interesting and lesser-known facets of the hilly region of Assam.

Though perhaps not as exhaustive as some would expect, the book published by Zorba Books nevertheless tries to present a detailed account of how the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council has evolved over the decades, and its functioning. And in doing so, it also highlights the socio-economic and political aspects of the hill district, the competitive politics among the 13 indigenous tribes, Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, the autonomous state movement, etc.

Further, while trying to highlight the various nuances of the council administration, the author also dwells on growing clamour for preserving the sanctity of Sixth Schedule, especially in the context of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill that proposes to amend the Sixth Schedule and Article 280 to increase financial, administrative, and executive powers of Autonomous Councils in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, including creation of village and municipal councils.

The book also bats for unity among the tribes dwelling the hill district, speedy infrastructure development, agricultural self-sufficiency, administrative reforms to meet community interests, separate parliamentary representation for Dima Hasao, etc.

Coming as it is from someone whose ancestral roots do not belong to the region but was born and raised in Haflong, Upadhaya R has done a brilliant job in piecing together information that hitherto remained out of public domain. To the credit of the author, he rises above ethnic lines to present a near-comprehensive account of the hill district. Odyssey Dima Hasao & Autonomous Council is a must-read book for those wanting to get a sneak-peak into the Assam's most beautiful hilly region.