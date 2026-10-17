One grid, one nation, one green future: Wires in Northeast to India's climate destiny

Tituraj Kashyap Das

(tituraj@gmail.com)

India's transmission sector has quietly become the backbone of the country's climate ambitions. The network has crossed 5 lakh circuit kilometres, inter-regional transfer capacity stands at 1,20,340 MW, and forecasters are projecting an investment opportunity of Rs 7.6 trillion to Rs 9 trillion over the next six years. However, nowhere is this expansion more consequential than in the Northeast - a region with vast hydropower and solar reserves that has historically lacked the grid infrastructure needed to transmit that power elsewhere. For Assam, the gateway to the entire Northeastern grid, transmission is no longer a background utility. It is the strategic infrastructure on which India's climate goals, green hydrogen economy and One Nation, One Grid vision now converge.

Assam's generation story has rarely looked this ambitious. Adani Power's upcoming 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Chapar in Dhubri - a Rs 48,000 crore investment and the largest private power project in Northeast India's history - sits alongside a state-anchored 3,400 MW facility, 1,000 MW of pumped hydro storage and an 11,700 MW renewable energy target under the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy. Taken together, the state is pursuing a generation portfolio exceeding 17,700 MW by 2035-36, compared with an effective base of less than 400 MW from its own plants today. This represents a genuinely historic scale-up. However, the story remains incomplete without sufficient transmission capacity to deliver the power to multiple destinations, depending on market demand.

Every one of these megawatts - thermal, hydro or renewable - needs somewhere to go. For years, every synchronous interconnection between the Northeastern Region (NER) grid and the Eastern Region grid has run through a single substation at Bongaigaon, in a flood-prone stretch of Assam. Grid planners flagged as far back as 2020 that any disruption there could jeopardise power supply to eight entire states, highlighting a single point of failure beneath a national grid built on the promise of resilience.

Work is underway to change that. Among the interstate schemes now strengthening the region's grid backbone is the North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme (NERES)-XXV Part-A, which adds a new 400 kV switching substation at Bornagar in Assam, with provision for future 765 kV expansion. It is one node in a much larger build-out, but a significant one: proof that evacuation infrastructure is finally being planned alongside, rather than after, the generation boom. The scheme was awarded to Resonia (formerly part of Sterlite Power), which outbid POWERGRID, Adani Energy Solutions and Techno Electric for the project and now has nine interstate transmission schemes under construction. This is familiar ground for the company, whose teams built the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon line (NBTL) as Sterlite Power. The line is an approximately 300-circuit-km Assam-Meghalaya link that crosses the Brahmaputra and can carry more than 1,000 MW.

What has changed nationally is that transmission has shifted from a public sector undertaking (PSU) monopoly to a competitive business. Private developers added 575 circuit kilometres in January alone, and the capital expenditure cycle that began in FY23 has already strengthened order books and margins across the sector. Projects are now routinely contested by POWERGRID and private players such as Adani Energy Solutions, Resonia and Techno Electric. For the Northeast, which has long depended on central funding for infrastructure, this represents a structural shift: commercial capital is now competing to build the region's grid. This should improve execution speed and cost discipline, provided land acquisition and forest-clearance timelines do not erode the advantage.

Assam's climate strategy is only as credible as the wires that carry its power to demand centres. The state's 13.76 GW solar potential and the Brahmaputra basin's 12,000 MW hydropower reserve mean little if generation outpaces evacuation capacity. Maharashtra, a far more grid-mature state, is already experiencing repeated overloading and load-shedding on its 400 kV corridors. A Northeast attempting to transition from a power-deficit to a power-surplus region - with Adani's Chapar plant and an expanding renewable energy pipeline moving towards commissioning - cannot afford to repeat that mistake. Grid-strengthening schemes across the region are, in effect, insurance against stranded generation: they help ensure that clean and firm power alike reaches the grid instead of being curtailed at the source.

Elsewhere, transmission planning has begun anticipating industries that do not yet fully exist. POWERGRID's success in securing the interstate transmission system for evacuating power for proposed green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, offers early evidence of this shift. Assam, with its target of producing 2,000 kilotonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and 35,000 acres earmarked for renewable energy development, needs the same anticipatory approach: transmission corridors must be planned for electrolyser clusters before demand materialises, rather than hastily assembled after generation is already online.

Not every solution requires a new transmission line. Karnataka's Dynamic Line Rating pilot, which is expected to increase capacity by up to 25 per cent on an existing corridor through real-time monitoring of weather and conductor conditions, offers a cheaper and faster complement to new transmission projects. In terrain where flood risks and forest-clearance requirements make every new corridor a multi-year undertaking, technologies that extract more capacity from existing lines deserve as much attention as the next major substation. Assam's transmission story should be judged not only by the number of circuit kilometres added but also by how intelligently its existing network is used.

Northeast India's next leap - measured in industrial jobs, renewable capacity or climate commitments - depends on a relatively unglamorous piece of infrastructure: the grid. Adani's Rs 48,000 crore investment in Chapar and the state's expanding generation pipeline will benefit the region only if transmission infrastructure keeps pace. That is what makes the quieter grid-strengthening projects now underway across Assam worth watching. They may not attract headlines like major investments, but they form the connective tissue that determines whether the Northeast's megawatts reach homes and industries or remain stranded on paper. If Assam's power story over the past two years has been about generation, its next chapter - One Nation, One Grid, One Green Future - will be written in circuit kilometres.