Physical inactivity, fast food culture and rising obesity crisis among Assam’s youth

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

The lifestyle of human society has undergone tremendous transformation in recent decades. Modernization, technological advancement, urbanization and changing food habits have brought both comfort and convenience into daily life. However, these developments have also created several serious health challenges, especially among the younger generation. In Assam, one of the growing concerns is the increasing prevalence of obesity among youth due to lack of physical exercise and excessive dependence on fast food. This alarming trend is gradually affecting not only the physical health of young people but also their mental well-being, reproductive health and the future health of coming generations.

Traditionally, Assamese society was deeply connected with nature, agriculture and physical labour. People led active lives through farming, fishing, walking, cycling and household work. Children spent much of their time playing outdoor games, participating in social and cultural activities and helping their families in daily tasks. Indigenous Assamese food habits were comparatively healthy and balanced. Meals mainly consisted of rice, pulses, green vegetables, fish, herbs and homemade preparations that provided natural nutrition and strong immunity. Obesity and lifestyle diseases were relatively uncommon among young people during those times.

However, with rapid urbanization and the influence of global consumer culture, the lifestyle of Assamese youth has changed significantly. Today, a large number of young people spend most of their time sitting in classrooms, offices or in front of mobile phones, televisions and computers. Physical movement has decreased considerably. Outdoor games and physical activities are gradually disappearing from the daily routine of many children and adolescents. Even simple activities like walking or cycling are being replaced by motor vehicles and sedentary habits.

One of the major reasons behind rising obesity is the excessive use of digital technology. Smartphones, social media platforms, online games and streaming services have become central parts of modern life. Many young people spend hours continuously using electronic devices with little physical movement. This lack of exercise causes calories to accumulate in the body, eventually leading to weight gain and obesity. Long hours of sitting also weaken muscles, reduce stamina and negatively affect overall health.

Academic pressure has further contributed to this unhealthy lifestyle. In many families, educational success is given greater importance than physical fitness. Students spend long hours attending school, tuition classes and private coaching centres. Due to heavy academic schedules, they often have little time for sports, recreation or outdoor activities. Parents too sometimes unintentionally discourage children from participating in physical games, fearing it may affect their studies. As a result, physical fitness gradually becomes neglected.

Alongside physical inactivity, the rapid expansion of fast food culture has become another serious concern. Fast foods such as burgers, pizzas, noodles, fried chicken, chips, soft drinks and processed snacks have become extremely popular among youth. Fast food outlets are now common not only in large cities but also in small towns across Assam. Attractive advertisements, colourful packaging and the influence of social media have made junk food highly appealing to children and adolescents.

Unfortunately, most fast foods contain excessive amounts of unhealthy fats, sugar, salt and refined carbohydrates while lacking essential nutrients, vitamins and fibre. Regular consumption of such foods leads to excessive calorie intake and nutritional imbalance. Many young people today prefer packaged or processed foods over traditional home-cooked meals. Frequent consumption of sugary beverages and fried snacks gradually increases body weight and damages metabolism.

The consequences of obesity extend far beyond physical appearance. Obesity is now recognized as a major medical condition associated with several dangerous diseases. Young people suffering from obesity are at higher risk of developing diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, liver disorders and joint problems even at an early age. Diseases that were once common mainly among elderly people are now increasingly affecting adolescents and young adults.

Another deeply concerning issue is the impact of obesity on reproductive health. Medical experts have repeatedly warned that excessive obesity can reduce fertility among both males and females. In males, obesity may lower testosterone levels and reduce sperm quality. In females, obesity can lead to hormonal imbalance, irregular menstrual cycles and reproductive complications. Obesity during pregnancy may also increase the risk of complications for both mother and child.

As a result, the possibility of giving birth to healthy children may gradually decline if the younger generation continues to suffer from unhealthy lifestyles. The health of future generations depends significantly upon the health of present-day youth. A physically weak and unhealthy generation cannot easily build a strong and prosperous society. Therefore, this issue should not be viewed merely as an individual problem but as a matter of social and national concern.

Mental health is also closely connected with obesity and unhealthy living habits. Many obese adolescents experience low self-esteem, social embarrassment and emotional stress. Body shaming and social criticism often affect their confidence and mental stability. Lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating habits can also contribute to anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. In many cases, emotional stress further increases unhealthy eating behaviour, creating a harmful cycle of mental and physical deterioration.

The changing food culture is additionally weakening Assam’s rich culinary heritage. Traditional Assamese foods such as khar, tenga, lai xaak, fish curry, black rice, pulses and locally grown vegetables are nutritionally balanced and naturally healthier than processed fast foods. Unfortunately, many young people now consider traditional foods old-fashioned while viewing western-style fast foods as modern and fashionable. This gradual abandonment of indigenous food culture is not only harming health but also affecting cultural identity and traditional knowledge systems.

Urbanization and modern work culture have further intensified the problem. Busy schedules and changing family structures often reduce the time available for preparing healthy homemade meals. In many households where both parents work, children become more dependent on packaged foods and restaurant meals. Food delivery applications and instant food services have made unhealthy eating habits even more convenient and accessible.

Nevertheless, solving this growing crisis requires collective responsibility from every section of society. Parents play the most important role in shaping children’s habits from an early age. Families should encourage balanced diets, regular exercise and outdoor activities. Children must be taught the importance of healthy food and disciplined living. Parents themselves should also follow healthy lifestyles in order to become positive examples for the younger generation.

Educational institutions must equally prioritize physical education along with academic excellence. Schools and colleges should organize regular sports activities, yoga sessions, fitness programmes and health awareness campaigns. Physical fitness should not be treated as secondary to academic achievement. Proper playgrounds and sports facilities must be developed to encourage students to participate actively in outdoor activities.

The government and public health authorities also have significant responsibilities. Awareness programmes regarding obesity, nutrition and healthy living should be conducted widely across both urban and rural areas. Campaigns promoting traditional nutritious foods and regular exercise can help change public attitudes. Authorities should also ensure the development of parks, playgrounds and recreational spaces that support active lifestyles.

Media organizations and social media influencers can contribute positively by promoting health awareness instead of glamorizing unhealthy consumption patterns. Television, cinema and digital platforms should encourage fitness, balanced nutrition and respect for traditional Assamese food culture.

Healthcare professionals must also actively educate people about the dangers of obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Regular health check-ups, nutritional counselling and preventive healthcare services should become more accessible for young people. Early intervention can prevent many serious diseases from developing later in life.

Most importantly, the youth themselves must understand the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being. Health is one of the greatest assets of human life. A disciplined routine involving regular exercise, balanced diet, proper sleep and reduced screen time can significantly improve overall health and quality of life. Physical fitness is not merely related to appearance; it directly influences confidence, productivity, emotional stability and future family health.

Assam has long been known for the vitality, simplicity and resilience of its people. Preserving this strength requires conscious effort in the modern age. Modernization should not come at the cost of public health. While embracing technological and economic progress, society must also protect the well-being of its younger generation.

If timely measures are not taken, the rising obesity crisis may create severe long-term social and healthcare challenges for Assam. However, with awareness, discipline and collective action, this dangerous trend can still be reversed. By encouraging healthy lifestyles, promoting physical activity and reviving respect for traditional nutritious food habits, Assam can build a healthier, stronger and more productive generation capable of securing a better future for society as a whole.