Rehabilitation in Assam: Choosing recovery with care, not just cost

Aftab Khan

(aftabtkd786@gmail.com)

Assam is facing an unprecedented challenge of substance abuse. Every day, countless families struggle to save their loved ones from addiction, placing their trust in rehabilitation centres in the hope of giving them a second chance at life. Rehabilitation is not just a business—it is a responsibility that involves lives, families, and the future of our society.

Unfortunately, in recent years, the reputation of rehabilitation centres in Assam has come under suspicion due to the actions of a few unethical institutions. Reports of poor treatment, lack of qualified professionals, inadequate facilities, and commercial exploitation have created fear among the public. At the same time, the Assam government has introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate rehabilitation centres and improve standards, acknowledging the need for stronger oversight.

However, it is important to remember one fundamental truth: not all rehabilitation centres are the same. It would be unfair to judge every centre based on the mistakes of a few. Many rehabilitation centres in Assam are working sincerely with trained professionals, ethical practices, and a genuine dedication to helping individuals recover from addiction.

Before admitting a loved one to any rehabilitation centre, families should carefully verify its background instead of choosing based only on advertisements or low fees. Families should ask important questions:

- Is the centre registered and operating according to government guidelines?

- Does it have qualified doctors, psychologists, nurses, counsellors, and trained support staff?

- Are treatment plans based on medical and psychological care rather than punishment?

- Is there proper hygiene, safety, nutrition, and emergency medical support?

- Does the centre involve families in the recovery process?

- What is its reputation among former patients and their families?

One of the most significant misconceptions is that the cheapest rehabilitation centre is the best option. Recovery requires skilled professionals, quality medicines, counselling, nutritious food, proper accommodation, recreational activities, and continuous monitoring. All of these involve significant costs. While an affordable fee does not automatically mean poor quality, families should understand that comprehensive rehabilitation cannot be delivered at unrealistically low prices. Just as quality healthcare requires investment, quality addiction treatment also demands adequate resources.

A rehabilitation centre should never function as a place of confinement. It should be a place of healing, dignity, compassion, and evidence-based treatment. Every individual struggling with addiction deserves professional care that respects their human rights and supports long-term recovery.

At the same time, genuine rehabilitation centres should welcome transparency, inspections, and accountability. Strict regulation is not a threat to ethical centres—it is a protection. Strong monitoring helps eliminate illegal and unethical operators while strengthening public trust in those who are sincerely serving society. Recent research on rehabilitation services in Northeast India has also called for stronger regulation and ethical accountability to protect patients and improve standards.

The future of rehabilitation in Assam depends on a collective effort by the government, healthcare professionals, rehabilitation providers, families, and civil society. Instead of asking, “Which centre charges the least?” families should ask, “Which centre offers safe, ethical, and professional treatment?”

When choosing recovery, quality must always come before cost. Because in rehabilitation, the true value is not measured by the monthly fee—it is measured by the lives that are restored, the families that are reunited, and the hope that is rebuilt.