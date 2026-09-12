THE RIVER IS NOT THE DISASTER

Horshita Bharadwaj

horshita2795@gmail.com

Perhaps Assam does not need to defeat its floods. Perhaps it needs to learn how to live with its geography.

"O Luit, why do you rush so restlessly, roaring in such terrible fury?"

There is something almost unsettling about Bhupen Hazarika's invocation of the Luit. The river in his imagination is neither merely benevolent nor merely destructive. It is animate, temperamental, immense- at once a source of life and a force capable of unsettling it. Perhaps that is precisely the river we have failed to understand.

Every year, when the Brahmaputra rises, our vocabulary becomes predictable. Flood situation deteriorates. Embankments breached. Villages inundated. Thousands affected. rescue operations underway. The language of disaster begins almost as soon as the river begins to swell.

But there is a more fundamental question beneath the annual emergency: WHAT, PRECISELY, ARE WE CALLING A DISASTER?

THE WATER?

Or the fact that human habitation, agriculture, infrastructure and economic life have been organised in ways that remain profoundly vulnerable to the natural behaviour of the landscape?

The distinction is not semantic.

It is the beginning of a different way of thinking about Assam's flood.

Before the water, there is the land.

The Brahmaputra Valley is almost like a natural funnel. The Eastern Himalayas rise to its north and northeast, the Patkai-Naga ranges close in from the east, while the Shillong Plateau and Karbi Anglong stand to the south. Water falling across these surrounding highlands eventually finds its way towards the valley.

We live inside that geography.

And that matters because a flood is not simply a river overflowing. It is the landscape responding to an enormous movement of water.

The Brahmaputra itself is a restless, constantly changing braided river. It carries water and sediment from a vast upstream basin, cuts into its banks, shifts channels and builds new land even as it takes some away. The chars and floodplains that we often see as vulnerable spaces are, in fact, products of this movement.

The river is not invading a landscape that has nothing to do with it.

It is shaping the landscape.

The monsoon adds another layer to this complexity. Moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal encounter the mountains, and as the air is forced upwards, it cools and releases heavy rainfall-a process known as orographic rainfall. The windward slopes receive much of this rain, while the air descending on the leeward side is comparatively drier.

What matters for Assam is what happens next. Water from these hills moves down through smaller rivers and tributaries, eventually feeding the Brahmaputra and the wider floodplain.

In Upper Assam, steep catchments and intense rainfall can cause rivers to rise rapidly, sometimes producing flash floods before there is much time to respond.

But not every flood is the same.

Some are caused by rivers gradually rising after sustained rainfall. Others arrive with startling speed through intense local rain and sudden runoff. And this distinction is important because we often speak of "the flood" as though Assam has one single flood problem.

It does not.

It has several different relationships with water. Perhaps the most revealing example of our complicated relationship with water is Guwahati. The Brahmaputra does not have to cross its banks for parts of the city to go underwater.

Here, the problem is often what happens to rain after it falls.

A natural landscape absorbs, stores and slowly releases water through soil, vegetation, wetlands and natural drainage channels. A city replaces much of that landscape with concrete, roads and buildings. Water that might once have seeped into the ground becomes surface runoff, moving quickly towards already strained drains.

When wetlands disappear and natural drainage paths are narrowed or blocked, the city does not simply lose open spaces.

It loses its ability to absorb water.

And that has consequences beyond waterlogging. Less infiltration also means less groundwater recharge.

So perhaps the question before another road or another construction project should not only be, What are we building?

It should also be:

Where will the water go?

This is where the idea of flood control begins to feel inadequate.

We can strengthen embankments. We can widen drains. We can build pumping systems and improve forecasting. All of these have their place.

But none of them changes the fundamental geography. An embankment can protect a settlement. It cannot make the Brahmaputra a stationary river.

And there is a paradox here. The safer we make a floodplain appear, the more confidently we may build on it. Over time, what was meant to reduce risk can also encourage greater exposure to it.

This does not mean embankments are useless. It means they cannot be our entire philosophy.

Perhaps we need to move from controlling floods to managing risk.

That begins with understanding where permanent construction makes sense and where it does not. Floodplain zoning, flood-resilient housing, raised infrastructure, functioning wetlands and reliable early-warning systems are not glamorous solutions. But they may be far more meaningful than rebuilding the same vulnerability after every flood.

There is also something to learn from the way people in Assam have traditionally built.

The Chang Ghar, raised above the ground on bamboo or wooden supports, emerged from a simple understanding: water may come, so the house must not stand directly in its way. Raised storage and elevated platforms reflected the same logic.

Today we use sophisticated words like resilience and climate adaptation.

The older wisdom was simpler:

If the landscape floods, adapt the way you live in it.

Of course, we cannot simply return to traditional houses and imagine the problem is solved. Assam today has denser settlements, larger infrastructure and a changing climate. Modern engineering is essential.

But perhaps modernity should not mean forgetting what the landscape has already taught us.

And flooding is only half the story.

For many people along the Brahmaputra, the greater fear is erosion.

A flood covers the land.

Erosion can take the land away.

A flooded field may recover when the water recedes. A house swallowed by a shifting riverbank cannot.

This is where our idea of resilience needs to become more honest. Sometimes, helping people "recover" cannot simply mean rebuilding what was lost. We also have to ask whether the land they are living on can continue to support a permanent settlement.

When a place has been repeatedly lost to erosion, rebuilding in the same spot may not always be the answer. Sometimes, moving people to safer ground may make more sense. That is not surrendering to the river. It is accepting that some parts of the landscape will change, and that our planning has to account for that.

Perhaps this is ultimately what Assam needs to rethink. Not the existence of floods, but what we mean when we say we are safe.

A safe Assam cannot mean an Assam in which water never reaches the floodplain.

It has to mean an Assam where people are not left dangerously exposed when it does. Where wetlands are treated as infrastructure. Where cities are planned around watersheds.

Where houses can withstand water.

Where warnings reach people before the water does.

Where agriculture can accommodate seasonal flooding.

Where embankments are used intelligently, rather than treated as permanent walls against a river that was never meant to stand still.

And where people whose land is being taken by erosion are given a real choice to move, rather than being asked to rebuild in the same vulnerable place again and again. We may never be able to stop the Brahmaputra from rising.

Perhaps we were never meant to.

The river is not an intruder in Assam. It is one of the forces that made Assam what it is.

The real question, then, is not how we defeat the river.It is whether we can become intelligent enough to live beside something that was never meant to stand still.