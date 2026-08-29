Turning India’s sporting spirit into a national strength

Lalit Garg

National Sports Day is not merely an occasion to pay tribute to the memory of a legendary hockey player; it is a day to awaken India's sporting consciousness, inspire its youth and place sports firmly at the heart of nation-building. Observed every year on August 29, the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey wizard of India. Sports are not merely a display of a nation's physical prowess; they reflect its confidence, discipline, teamwork and global stature. As India advances with the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, integrating sports into the mainstream of national development is no longer an option - it is a necessity. Healthy citizens, disciplined youth, world-class athletes and a vibrant sporting culture are among the essential foundations of a developed India.

Born on August 29, 1905, Major Dhyan Chand was a legendary figure who used his hockey stick not merely to score goals but to etch India's name on the world sporting map. His contribution to India's historic Olympic gold-medal triumphs in 1928, 1932 and 1936 remains unparalleled. His game represented a remarkable blend of exceptional skill, patriotism, discipline and dedication. Celebrating National Sports Day in his honour is, therefore, a reminder of a sporting philosophy in which hard work matters more than talent and national glory matters more than individual achievement. Dhyan Chand's legacy continues to inspire athletes to understand that the ultimate purpose of sport is not merely to win medals, but to bring honour and pride to the nation.

Today, sports have emerged as an important dimension of India's national strength. There was a time when sports were rarely considered a serious career option alongside education or employment. That mindset is changing rapidly. Beyond cricket, Indian athletes are making their presence felt globally in athletics, badminton, wrestling, boxing, shooting, weightlifting, hockey, table tennis, archery, chess and several other disciplines. Neeraj Chopra has demonstrated through his Olympic triumph in athletics that India can become a global force in track and field. PV Sindhu, with two consecutive Olympic medals in badminton, has become a role model for an entire generation. Manu Bhaker, D. Gukesh, Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Avani Lekhara, Harmanpreet Singh and many other athletes have showcased the remarkable breadth of Indian sporting talent.

India won seven medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and six at Paris 2024. Although the medal tally is still some distance behind that of the world's leading sporting nations, the breadth, depth and competitive strength of Indian sports are steadily expanding. The achievements of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games have been particularly inspiring. They have shattered the myth that physical limitations determine the limits of human achievement. India's real success lies not merely in the number of medals but also in the changing social landscape of sport. Young athletes from small towns, villages and remote regions are increasingly representing India on international platforms. This represents an important democratisation of sport in the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports have increasingly been recognised as an important instrument of youth empowerment and national development. Initiatives such as Khelo India have accelerated the identification of talent and the development of sports infrastructure at the grassroots, school and university levels. Through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), promising athletes are provided targeted support to enhance their prospects of winning medals at the Olympics. The Khelo India Youth Games and university-level competitions have created valuable competitive platforms for young athletes. Greater emphasis is now being placed on training, nutrition, international exposure, modern equipment, sports science and financial assistance. This indicates that India's sports policy is no longer confined to organising competitions; it is moving towards creating a comprehensive sporting ecosystem-from identifying talent at an early age to developing athletes capable of competing with the best in the world.

When India celebrates the centenary of its independence in 2047, the vision of a developed India cannot be defined merely by a high GDP, modern infrastructure, advanced technology and world-class cities. The true meaning of a developed India will lie in healthy citizens, energetic youth, a mentally resilient society and a confident nation standing tall on the global stage. Sports will play a decisive role in achieving this vision. Sports can protect young people from substance abuse, sedentary lifestyles and aimlessness. They teach punctuality, goal-setting, perseverance, leadership and the courage to rise again after defeat. A sports field is a school of life, where ability, discipline and performance ultimately determine success. Economic development can become truly meaningful only when it translates into healthy and productive human capital. A fit India is the foundation of a productive India and a stronger India.

The power of sports extends far beyond the playing field. Sports also build bridges across national boundaries and cultures. International competitions create opportunities not only for healthy rivalry but also for mutual respect, friendship and human understanding. When Indian athletes stand on the global podium with the tricolour flying high and the national anthem playing, millions of Indians experience a shared sense of pride and unity. In this sense, sporting achievements also strengthen India's soft power and project the country as a young, confident and talented nation. Yet, India still has a long way to go before it can emerge as a true sporting superpower. Quality playing fields, trained coaches, sports-science centres, nutritional support and modern equipment must reach villages and smaller towns across the country. Sports development must go beyond a handful of popular disciplines and embrace the full spectrum of Olympic sports as well as India's traditional games. Schools need to provide adequate time for physical activity, identify promising talent at an early age and give sports equal dignity alongside academics. Special attention must also be given to women athletes, para-athletes and talented youngsters from economically weaker sections by ensuring safe, inclusive and equal opportunities.

The most important transformation, however, must take place in our mindset. In sport, defeat is not failure; it is preparation for the next victory. If this attitude becomes part of education and everyday life, India's enormous youth potential can produce extraordinary results. Sports are also creating employment and driving new economic opportunities. Stadiums, sporting equipment, sports technology, fitness industries, broadcasting, tourism, coaching, sports medicine and data analytics are opening new avenues for growth. Sports-based start-ups and technological innovations are also expanding rapidly. Investment in sports, therefore, is not merely expenditure on athletes; it is an investment in future human capital and the emerging sports economy.

National Sports Day gives us an opportunity to make a clear national commitment: Every child should play, every young person should stay fit, and every talent should receive an opportunity to flourish. India needs a sporting culture in which parents do not regard sports as a waste of time, schools do not treat them merely as an extracurricular activity, and society does not celebrate athletes only after they win medals. If India aspires to become one of the world's leading economies by 2047, it must also aspire to become a leading sporting nation. Economic strength and sporting strength are mutually reinforcing. Young people who learn to set and pursue ambitious goals on the playing field develop the confidence and resilience to achieve greater goals in life.

National Sports Day, therefore, is not merely a day to pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand. It is a day to awaken India's youth, make sports an integral part of life and transform sports into a national movement for building a developed India. The brilliance of Dhyan Chand, the determination of Neeraj Chopra, the perseverance of PV Sindhu, the confidence of Manu Bhaker and the dreams of thousands of emerging Indian athletes must become part of one collective national resolve. The India of 2047 should not merely be economically prosperous; it should be physically healthy, mentally resilient, disciplined in character and triumphant on the world's sporting fields. That is the true message-and the greater mission-of National Sports Day.