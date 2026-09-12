When intelligence meets corruption: What happens to public trust?

Banjit Sarmah

(banjitsarmah5@gmail.com)

When a brilliant student clears a highly competitive examination and enters public service, the achievement is celebrated far beyond the individual. Parents see the fulfilment of years of sacrifice, teachers take pride in their student's success, and society sees in that achievement the promise of a better future. When a young person enters the IAS, IPS, ACS, APS or another public service, the expectation is not merely that he or she will occupy a prestigious position. Society expects intelligence, education and authority to be used for public good, administrative reform and social progress.

It is against this expectation that the growing reports of corruption involving public officials become deeply disturbing. Arrests and investigations must, of course, follow due process, and allegations cannot be treated as proof of guilt. Yet the repeated emergence of such cases raises a fundamental question: what happens to a society when people selected for their intelligence and ability misuse the public authority entrusted to them? The problem is not merely the money involved. It is the erosion of trust between citizens and the institutions meant to serve them.

Corruption does not always begin with a large scandal. It may start with a small unofficial payment, a favour, preferential treatment or an unnecessary delay in a legitimate service. When such practices are repeatedly tolerated, they gradually become normalised. The ordinary citizen begins to believe that rules alone are not enough and that money, influence or personal connections are necessary to get things done. At that point, corruption becomes more than an individual wrongdoing; it becomes a threat to the credibility of the administrative system itself.

The consequences are perhaps most serious for the younger generation. Children are taught that education, hard work and honesty are the foundations of success. They are encouraged to compete, achieve and eventually contribute to society. But young people also learn from what they see. If they repeatedly observe highly educated and powerful individuals being accused of corruption, they may begin to question the value of integrity. They may ask why they should remain honest if dishonesty appears to offer greater financial rewards or social influence. A society that allows such cynicism to grow risks producing a generation that is educated and ambitious, but increasingly distrustful of its institutions and indifferent to ethical responsibility.

This is why corruption in public service should not be viewed simply as a matter between an official and an investigative agency. A public servant occupies a position of trust. The authority attached to that office ultimately comes from the people, and its purpose is to serve the public interest. The real measure of a civil servant, therefore, cannot be limited to examination rank, educational qualification or administrative efficiency. The greater test comes after appointment: whether that person can remain fair when dealing with the powerful, remain compassionate when dealing with the vulnerable and remain honest when opportunities for personal gain arise.

There is also a need to distinguish between individual wrongdoing and the public service as a whole. Thousands of government employees and officers continue to perform their responsibilities honestly and without recognition. Their integrity deserves respect. The objective of confronting corruption should not be to create blanket distrust of public institutions, but to protect those institutions and the honest people working within them. Strong enforcement is necessary, but prevention also requires transparent procedures, accountable decision-making, reduced scope for unnecessary discretion and effective mechanisms through which citizens can report wrongdoing.

Ultimately, the issue forces us to reconsider what we mean by education and success. A competitive examination can test knowledge, reasoning and perseverance, but it cannot guarantee character. Intelligence gives a person the ability to influence a system; integrity determines whether that influence is used to improve the system or exploit it. The greatest achievement of a public servant is therefore not simply obtaining a powerful position, but retaining the trust that comes with it.

Our society needs brilliant minds in public administration. We need officers capable of understanding complex problems, introducing reforms and leading institutions through change. But intelligence without integrity cannot produce sustainable progress. If the brightest minds of one generation begin to lose their moral responsibility, the next generation may gradually lose faith in the very idea of merit, honesty and public service.

The real examination of a public servant, therefore, begins after the competitive examination is over. It has no question paper, no fixed duration and no final result. Its only measure is the manner in which power is exercised.

When intelligence is entrusted with public power, the greatest question is not whether a person is capable of serving the system, but whether that person can be trusted with it.