Dr Jyotismita Das & Tonmoyee Bhuyan

(Department of Zoology, Nagaon University

deeporbeel@gmail.com)

‘Migratory birds connect people, ecosystems and nations. They are symbols of peace and of an interconnected planet.’

— António Guterres

Nature is full of wonders, and one such wonder is the incredible transcontinental journeys undertaken by migratory birds, known as migration. Every year, millions of birds travel thousands of kilometres across continents, mountains, rivers and oceans, guided by instinct and an extraordinary sense of direction. Their journeys remind us that nature recognises no geographical or political boundaries and that protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility. Migration allows birds to move towards regions where food resources remain comparatively abundant, thereby reducing competition and ensuring adequate energy intake for survival (Newton, 2008). Every flight tells a story of resilience, freedom and the eternal rhythm of nature, involving journeys between feeding and breeding grounds and back again.

Migration is a natural phenomenon in which birds and other animals move from one geographical region to another at specific times of the year, usually in response to seasonal changes in climate, food availability and breeding requirements. Migratory birds undertake regular seasonal journeys between breeding and wintering grounds, sometimes travelling thousands of kilometres across countries and continents. Migration helps them escape harsh winters, access abundant food and find suitable nesting grounds. Assam, with its rich wetlands, rivers and diverse habitats, provides an important seasonal refuge for several migratory bird species, including the Amur Falcon, Ruddy Shelduck, Common Teal, Ferruginous Pochard and Black-tailed Godwit.

Bird migration is equally significant for maintaining ecological balance. Birds connect distant ecosystems by contributing to seed dispersal, pollination, insect population control and nutrient cycling. They also serve as indicators of environmental health. Assam, with its extensive river systems, wetlands, grasslands and forests, provides important seasonal habitats for numerous migratory species.

Recognising the importance of protecting these seasonal visitors, environmental organisation Nature’s Beckon launched its statewide campaign, ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, on November 23, 2026. Running until April 2027, the six-month initiative aims to protect migratory birds and their habitats across Assam. Inspired by India’s traditional philosophy of welcoming guests, the campaign considers every migratory bird arriving in Assam a treasured guest deserving safety and protection. The Ruddy Shelduck, locally known as Sakoi Sokuwa or Ram Kong, has been chosen as its emblem. Nature’s Beckon has called upon educational institutions, NGOs, birdwatchers, conservation groups and local communities to organise awareness programmes and strengthen vigilance against bird hunting. The initiative seeks to make bird conservation a collective public responsibility.

Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has been actively promoting awareness about the remarkable migration of the Amur Falcon (Falco amurensis), one of the world’s most extraordinary migratory raptors. Travelling about 20,000 kilometres from its breeding grounds in eastern Asia towards southern Africa, the Amur Falcon uses Northeast India as an important stopover during its annual migration. Assam’s Dharamtul in Morigaon district and Umrangso in Dima Hasao are important seasonal congregation and roosting sites.

As part of its Falcon Connect initiative, Aaranyak organised a falcon awareness programme at Amguri High School, engaging students and the local community in understanding the extraordinary journey of the Amur Falcon. Through educational interactions, students learnt about the species’ migration, ecological importance, stopover habitats and the threats it faces. Such initiatives nurture environmental responsibility among young minds and inspire them to become ambassadors of wildlife conservation.

Another notable destination is the Jatinga Bird Watching Centre in Dima Hasao, internationally known for the seasonal congregation of birds between August and November. Moving beyond the popular misconception of ‘bird suicide’, conservation and awareness efforts, supported by the Forest Department and district administration, are helping protect these birds from hunting and human disturbance.

Assam’s wetlands provide essential winter habitats for thousands of migratory waterbirds. Among these, Deepor Beel, the state’s only Ramsar-designated wetland, stands out as an important site for a diverse range of migratory bird species. It provides food, shelter and resting grounds for numerous migratory species travelling from Central Asia, the Himalayas and other northern regions.

The January 2025 Asian Waterbird Census recorded 12,245 birds belonging to 105 species at Deepor Beel, highlighting its importance as a major bird habitat. In April 2026, the conservation organisation Nature Environment & Wildlife Society (NEWS) released Birds of Deepor Beel, documenting 352 bird species recorded across the wetland landscape. Such documentation provides valuable scientific information for future conservation planning.

Another encouraging development came in November 2026, when the Assam Government approved a proposal to seek Ramsar recognition for the Roumari-Donduwa wetland complex within Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. More than 47,000 waterbirds were recorded across these wetlands in 2025, underlining their importance as habitats for migratory and resident waterbirds. Recognition under the Ramsar Convention could strengthen the protection and management of this important wetland ecosystem.

Conservation also requires addressing emerging threats. In November 2026, Aaranyak raised concerns about unauthorised drone operations near Amur Falcon congregation sites at Dharamtul and Umrangso. Drones can disturb resting and feeding flocks, create collision risks and disrupt the birds during their long migratory journeys.

Following Aaranyak’s appeal, the Assam Government issued an order on November 6, 2026, prohibiting unauthorised recreational, commercial and non-essential drone operations, photography and videography around identified Amur Falcon roosting sites during their seasonal presence. Forest officials were directed to monitor sensitive areas and ensure strict enforcement in coordination with the district administration and police authorities.

However, Dharamtul has also witnessed a disturbing incident. In November 2026, around 6,000–7,000 Amur Falcons reportedly abandoned their seasonal roost following widespread Diwali firecracker bursts. The incident highlighted how human activities and noise pollution can disrupt even the most important migratory stopover habitats. It also reinforced the need for responsible tourism, community vigilance and stronger protection of these seasonal refuges.

Despite their remarkable abilities, migratory birds remain vulnerable to habitat destruction, hunting, pollution, climate change and human disturbance. Their survival depends on protecting every breeding ground, wintering habitat and stopover site along their migratory routes.

Initiatives such as Nature’s Beckon’s Atithi Devo Bhava, Aaranyak’s Falcon Connect awareness programme and conservation advocacy, along with government efforts to protect wetlands and Amur Falcon habitats, demonstrate that meaningful change is possible when people work together. As these winged travellers return to Assam year after year, we must ensure that they find not threats, but hospitality; not disturbance, but tranquillity; and not danger, but safe refuge. After all, the sky belongs to everyone, and every wing deserves the freedom to fly.

Travel Like a Pro: Learning from Migratory Birds

Feathers play a major role in facilitating migration. Most migratory birds have longer and more pointed wings than non-migratory birds or those that undertake shorter migrations. This wing structure helps reduce air resistance, enabling birds to fly more efficiently (https://www.ncf-india.org).

Many birds prepare for migration by becoming hyperphagic. This is a condition in which changes in hormone levels cause birds to consume large amounts of food, which is then stored in their bodies as fat. This excess fat serves as an energy source during their long migratory journeys. Some migratory birds have been known to almost double their body weight by storing fat in the weeks leading up to migration (https://www.ncf-india.org).

Birds also make frequent stops at designated stopover sites during migration to rest and refuel before continuing their journeys. Many migratory species exhibit site fidelity, which refers to their tendency to return to their previous breeding and non-breeding sites. Several birds migrate in large flocks, forming a V-shaped pattern that helps reduce individual energy expenditure. Geese and ducks are examples of such birds. Travelling in flocks also helps reduce the risk of predation while improving their chances of finding food.

Many birds, such as raptors and other flocking migrants, migrate during the day, while most songbirds migrate at night. It is believed that lower temperatures and calmer air at night provide better flying conditions for these birds. Travelling at night may also help them avoid predators such as raptors. Songbirds, in turn, use daylight hours to rest and refuel.

Migratory birds face several threats during their long journeys, including adverse weather conditions, predation, hunting, trapping, habitat loss and collisions with buildings, windows and other man-made structures. These threats can be categorised as natural and anthropogenic. Wind farms and power lines have also been known to cause bird fatalities. Juvenile birds are at greater risk because of their inexperience in flight.

Researchers believe that the inability of some bird species to adapt to rapid climate change may cause their populations to decline in the near future. Therefore, global cooperation is essential for the success of migratory bird research and conservation programmes.