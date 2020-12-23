126th showroom of TRIBES India launched at Guwahati airport

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Wednesday e-launched the new Tribes India Outlet at the Departure Lounge of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordolai International Airport, Guwahati. Along with Minister Arjun Munda, Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; Ramesh Chand Meena, Chairman, TRIFED; Pratibha Brahma, Vice Chairman, TRIFED; Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and Director, Airport Authority of India, Guwahati were present in the e-launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Munda said that the main objective of the government is the Inclusive development, that is, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. The TRIFED, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been working for improving the lives and livelihoods of the tribes. TRIFED is not only promoting tribal goods but also helping in collaborating with like-minded organisations.

He further said that the 126th TRIBES India showroom in Guwahati International Airport will help in marketing the tribal handlooms and handicrafts.

In the occasion, TRIFED exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding with Shreem Swarnam Divine Products Private Limited (DIVINITI), New Delhi. This is a part of the mission towards empowering the Tribals, by exploring and converging with other like-minded organisations for collaboration. TRIFED and DIVINITI will create a brand of products together, which will be named as "TRIFED-DIVINITI Premium Range from the existing range of tribal products.

Together with the Tribal Livelihoods program, TRIFED is planning to expand the Skills Development and Microentrepreneurship programme. This planned to be umbrella initiative will be riding on national level initiatives like the Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, Vocal for Local, and so on. "

TRIFED further hopes that these new collaborations and convergences will further empower the tribal product producers by developing their skills and help in generating income. This will in future will result in the complete transformation of the tribal lives across the country.













