14 kg ganja seized by GRP and RPF

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: During a joint operation, the GRP (Government Railway Police) and RPF (Railway Protection Force) arrested two persons with 14 kg ganja from the Guwahati Railway Station on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rina Malaker (52) and Maloti Dey (57) and were travelling on Kanchanjungha Express. Both are residents of Hoja district. Upon interrogation the accused admitted that they were carrying the cannabis from Lumding to dispose at Maldah Town in West Bengal.

In this connection a case has been registered at the Government Railway Police Station under case No — 27/2021 U/S 20(b)/29 NDPS Act. The value of the recovered cannabis is around Rs 98,000.

Also Read: Move to conduct COVID-19 tests in schools

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021:COVID-19 protocol violations reported at Salmara South constituency polling station