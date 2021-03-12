2 expenditure observers appointed by ECI for Kamrup (M) arrive in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Two expenditure observers – Rajni Rani Roy and Chanchal Meena – who were appointed for Kamrup (M) district by the Election Commission of India arrived in Guwahati on Thursday.



Both the observers are from the 2007 batch of Indian Revenue Service. Ranji Rani Roy will observe the election expenditure of 51 Jalukbari and 54 Guwahati (W) LAC while Chanchal Meena will be in the expenditure observation of 52 Dispur and 53 Guwahati (E) LAC. The office-cum-residence for both the observers have been accommodated at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara. The contact numbers of Rajni Rani Roy and Chanchal Meena are 99692-34598 and 96940-99660 accordingly. Public can communicate with the concerned observers in case of any illegal activities regarding expenditure and monitory matters related to ensuing Assembly Election, a press release said.

