39 books released by Uttaran Sahitya Mancha & Manikanchan Prakashan

GUWAHATI: Thirty-nine books of different writers were released at a function organized here by Uttaran Sahitya Mancha (USM) and Manikanchan Prakashan (MP) on Saturday. The function was graced as the chief guest by Bishwakukh Part 10 chief editor Girish Sarma.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma asked the members of the USM to establish a study centre in every district. He said, "A writer should write with a positive mentality, for the creation of an effective story".

Founder of USM Binita Gogoi said that this is just a step of the Mancha and in the coming days they are motivated to do other developmental works which will help the society. The 39 released books include – "Bhagabator Aikhan" by Rina Barua Pakbandha, "Mokora" by Prasanta Gogoi, "Anubhav mur Monor" by Mamoni Borthakur, etc. The other dignitaries who are present are noted poet Pranabranjan Sakia, editor of Dainandin Barta Sankar Gohain, joint secretary Axam Kobi Samilani Monoj Kumar Das.