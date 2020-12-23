400 gram of suspected heroin seized at ISBT, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off,a joint team of the Gorchuk Police and the Guwahati Crime Branch seized 400 gms of suspected heroin at the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus), Guwahati on Tuesday.

The consignment was being carried by a person named SahabuddinKazi (46) from Badarpur, Karimganj to Guwahati in a bus bearing registration no. As10C6456.

The accused is a resident of Kazirgram in Badarpur. He carried the suspected drugs in 30 soap cases concealed in a bag which was placed behind the driver seat. The driver of the bus namely Md. Sueil Ahmed (56) of Badarpur, Karimganj was also found to be involved in the crime and was apprehended.

