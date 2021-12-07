50.86 KM State Highway from Narengi to Bhakatgaon renamed after Homen Borgohain

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and rededicated the newly-christened 50.86 KM Narengi to Bhakatgaon section of the State Highway 3 after Homen Borgohain at Birkuchi on Monday.



Speaking at the programme organized by PWD (R), Chief Minister Sarma said that as a tribute to the multifaceted personality of none other than Homen Borgohain, renaming the road after this multi-faced genius will ensure smooth and seamless connectivity in the area. Stating the State Government's decision of presenting sports, literary, artiste pension on three important days, Sarma said that on the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, Sports Pension is conferred, on Silpi Divas, Artiste Pension and on the birthday of Homen Borgohain, Literary Pension will be given. With the presentation of Literary Pension on December 7, the award will assume a new importance.

Homen Borgohian is a legend and his demise dealt an irreparable loss to the society. Reaching the zenith of his success, he never lost touch with his birth place. For the development of Dhakuakhana he lent inspiration to all. From 1963 till death, Homen Borgohain contributed immensely to all aspects of the society. His intellectual genius empowered the society and took it to a different height. His role in literary and journalistic world will also be a source of inspiration to the posterity.

During the function, Chief Minister Sarma announced that a flyover will be constructed in Panikhaity for the smooth flow of the traffic. MLA Atul Bora also spoke on the occasion. Irrigation, Guwahati and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

