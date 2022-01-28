7 held with pangolin scales in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Based on intelligence input, a joint team of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati and Sonapur Range under the State Forest Department seized 4.100 kg of pangolin scales along with three motorcycles from a resort in Sonapur on Thursday and detained seven persons in this connection.

Sources identified the detained persons as Padme Kathar of Gorighuli in Tepesia; Lakhya Boro of 9 Mile, Amerigog; Harmeswar Momin of Matiyagaon in Sonapur; Tinsu Marak of Sonai NC of Dimoria; Hiteswar Thangchu of Samata Pathar; Deba Engti of Kalangpur; and Rakesh Boro of Milan Nagar, Khanapara.

Sources said that the apprehended persons brought the contraband item from Meghalaya. They collected the items in small quantity from villagers of the East Khasi Hills and Tura and were trying to sell it to some buyers when they were detained. The team was lead by Hiten Borah of the WCCB, Guwahati.

