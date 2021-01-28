Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Assam, Takes Gypsy Ride at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently in Assam for shooting his next film an untitled spy thriller in the Northeast visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and took a Gypsy ride with a tight security arrangement on Thursday.

He arrived in Guwahati on January 23 and have been staying here in Guwahati since then.



He will be shooting for his next film, directed by Anubhav Sinha in the Northeast. Local residents are happy to see actor Ayushmann Khurrana here.

A local said that he feels lucky to see him from such a short distance. He also said that he is happy to share that Ayushmann has visited Kaziranga and it will boost the tourism sector in Assam. Some tourists who visit Assam from other states also saw the Bollywood actor in the park, they are overwhelmed seeing the actor.

Some tourists said it makes them feel very good as Ayushmann replied to their hi-hello. Noteworthy is that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has reopened for tourists from October 21, 2020, and since its reopening over 1,10,458 tourists have visited the park.

After a critically acclaimed and commercially successful venture, Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha are working together on an untitled spy thriller.



Sharing a video of playing cricket Ayushmann wrote on his Instagram handle, "In between shots! #NorthEast".

According to reports, talking about his film choices, Ayshmann Khurrana recently said that he has never chosen a film basis its budget, scale, or mounting. According to the actor, these aren't the only important factors for a film which make it a big film. He has always chosen film on the basis of the uniqueness of its content. For him, a big film should trigger conversations at the national level and get people to address issues that concern them.





