Adhishree Development Society conducted health camp in Botakuchi Primary School

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Republic Day, Adhishree Development Society conducted a health camp in Botakuchi Primary School on Tuesday. A team of seven doctors examined over 200 people and gave free medicines during the camp.

The camp was attended by the organization's members Dishan Bhagawati, Nayanjyoti Das, Lachit Das, Anuj Das, Pulakesh Bharali, Dr Nilamoni Das, Dr Abhijit Dey, Dr Babul Ahmed, Dr Sahirukh Alam, Dr Nirlekh Das, and Dr Kaji Mohammad.

