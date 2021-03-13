AGM to contest in two constituencies for the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) will field candidates in two constituencies for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election. The candidates are - Manjit Mahanta for Dispur constituency and Pranab Doley for Bokakhat constituency.

Addressing the press, AGM vice president and spokesperson Mehdi Alom Bora stated, "The decision to field two candidates by AGM was jointly taken by the seven parties who are in the grand alliance. The Raijor Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) should devise ways to divide the anti-BJP votes."

Further, Bora highlighted the 'plight' of tea workers under the BJP regime.

He said, "The present government didn't want to increase the daily wage of the tea workers. It is always conspiring against the tea labourers for which the latter will give an answer in the forthcoming polls."

Lastly, Bora underlined that if the grand alliance comes to power then it will take steps to increase the wages of the tea labourers.

Also Read: List of Assam Constituencies Names, Polling Booths in Assam Assembly Election 2021

Also Watch: BJP workers join AJP ahead of Assembly Polls





