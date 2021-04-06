AJP moves ECI to take action against Minister Pijush Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Giving a fresh blow to BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate from Jagiroad constituency Pijush Hazarika, the AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against the Minister for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In a letter to the ECI, the AJP pointed out the 'phone call' allegedly made by Hazarika to a journalist which has landed him in controversy.

The AJP said that during the phone call, Hazarika had threatened the journalist — Nazrul Islam with dire consequences and also specifically stated that 'Do not do Miya politics'.

"The contents of the conversation clearly violated the Model Code of Conduct as the words Miya politics was uttered in the said call to create communal ill feeling," the AJP has argued.

The newly floated party said that the said act on the part of Hazarika promotes or attempts to promote feelings of enmity or hatred between Hindus and Muslims residing within the State which violates the sub section (3A) Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

It has urged the ECI to examine violation of the section 123 of RPA 1951 by the BJP candidate and initiate appropriate action against him.

