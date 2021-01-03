AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi spells out party line on issues

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has spelt it out that if his party makes it to Dispur it will do away with the 'beneficiary system' and won't implement the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the State.

The AJP had a get-together here on Saturday with editors and senior journalists from whom the party sought suggestions.

After the interaction, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, "We want to do away with the system of beneficiary. This system has made a section of people of the State slackers. They continue to depend on the government. We've announced allowances amounting to Rs 5,000 to unemployed youth and that will continue till the youth concerned gets rehabilitated. This practice is followed in many other States in rest of India.

"The BJP has polluted the atmosphere in the State with its communal politics. We won't let them do that or else the age-old fellow feeling in the State will suffer the worst. Many people say that when the BJP is in power at the Centre, shouting against the CAA in Assam won't be fruitful.

However, the ground reality remains that many States have decided not to implement the CAA. And we'll follow the same policy if we make it to Dispur."

Also read: AJP will move ahead with regional forces to root out BJP: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours



