AJP, Raijor Dal helping BJP by dividing votes: Badruddin Ajmal

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: "Rather than trying to root out the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) from power, the AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) and the Raijor Dal are working in favour of the saffron party," alleged AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday.

In a statement Ajmal said, "I have been saying that the AJP and the Raijor Dal are trying to make the BJP victorious in the forthcoming polls. Both the parties are conducting rallies in minority dominated areas with an aim to divide the votes of the minority Muslims. If the votes are divided then it benefit the BJP."

Ajmal opined that the AJP and Raijor Dal were the 'B-team' of the BJP. However, now they are working as 'A-team' to divide the minority votes. Further, the AIUDF supremo appealed to the minority population to keep their distance from both AJP and Raijor Dal. He urged the minority voters to cast their ballot for candidates contesting under the 'Mahajoot'.

