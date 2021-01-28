 Top
APCC general secretary Pankaj Borbora organizes Preamble reading sessions

APCC

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2021 3:18 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Commemorating the 72nd Republic Day, APCC general secretary Pankaj Borbora organized a number of Preamble reading sessions in different wards in Gauhati East Constituency. Borbora administered the Preamble and the gathered audience read along. "This day marks a historic moment in our country's Constitutional history and through this programme we re-affirm our pledge to always stand by the ideals of this great country," opined Borbora.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
