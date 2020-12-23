APCC president Ripun Bora slams Dispur for 'not fulfilling' budgetary promises

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government has not fulfilled their promises made in the State Budget," alleged APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Ripun Bora while addressing a press meet at Rajib Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Highlighting some of the 'promises' made by the State Finance Minister during the budget speech in 2018-19 financial year, Bora pointed our, "The Government promised to establish 10 law colleges, however, not a single one was constructed." Similarly, the promise to establish 9 women colleges in minority-dominated areas was not kept, lamented Bora.

Further, he slammed the State government for not keeping its 'promise' to solve the water crisis in the city by implementing the water supply projects under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 2018-19. He said the project is not yet operational due to which the city is facing water crisis.

"The Government stated that two villages in each of the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) will be developed as model villages. To implement the project, Rs 5 crore was to be allotted to each village for development. However, till date none of the villages were converted into a model village," Bora claimed.

Bora also took a jibe at Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary for his 'claim' that the State will receive investment of Rs 79,000 crore because of Assam Global Investors' Summit - Advantage Assam held on February 2018.

"During the summit 67 MoUs worth Rs 15,000 crore were signed with different companies. But the validity of the MoUs expired in February 2019 and not a single penny was invested in the State," Bora claimed.

Lastly, he asserted that many budgetary promises made by the Government only remain on papers and are never executed.

