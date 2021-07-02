APDCL issues clarification on 'No electricity bill, no salary' policy

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) has issued a clarification regarding clearance of electricity bills by State government employees before disbursement of salary.

It is to be noted that the APDCL issued the clarification after the State government employees expressed disappointment over the government's 'No electricity bill, no salary' policy. The APDCL stated that the employees can receive their salaries after submission of the 'No dues payable against electricity bills of APDCL' certificate.

The decision was vehemently criticized by the Assam State Primary Teachers' Association, Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, and Assam Secretariat Service Association.

According to the issued clarification, if an employee has electricity connection by his/her name anywhere in Assam, even if he/she does not reside at his/her residence, then the receipt/invoice of payment of the current month's electricity bill has to be provided along with a copy of the electricity bill.

Moreover, if the employee resides with his/her parents or spouse but the electricity connection is not in his/her name but the name of either his/her parents or spouse, the employee has to provide a self-declaration that the electricity connection is in the name of either his/her parents or spouse.

The receipt/invoice of payment of the current month's electricity bill of his/her residence has to be provided along with a copy of the electricity bill.

If the employee resides in a rented house and does not have an electricity connection in his/her name anywhere in Assam (also applicable for employees from outside the State who draws a salary from the Government of Assam/GOA), then the employee has to submit a self-declaration that he/she resides in a rented house and that he/she does not have any electricity connection in his/her name anywhere in Assam.

If the employee resides in any government quarter with parents or spouse where payment is deducted from salary (e.g. Railway quarters) or paid centrally, but he/she draws a salary from GOA and does not have any electricity connection in his/her name anywhere in Assam. In such case, the employee has to submit a self-declaration that he/she resides in a government quarter where payment is deducted from salary (e.g. Railway quarters) or paid centrally and that he/she does not have any electricity connection in his/her name anywhere in Assam.

