Assam Assembly Election: Last date to submit nomination papers announced

GUWAHATI: The poll candidates may submit their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm on any day other than public holidays till March 19. Nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on March 20. The candidate may withdraw their nomination paper before 3 pm on March 22, said a notification issued by the election department.

The election in Kamrup (Metro) will be held on April 6 from 7 am to 6 pm.

For East Guwahati constituency, the candidates may submit their nomination papers to Returning Officer (RO) or Assistant Returning Officer (ARO),

at Room No. 1, 1st floor of Deputy Commissioner Office, Kamrup (Metro).

For West Guwahati, the candidates may submit their nomination papers to RO or ARO at Room no. 9. Candidates from Dispur and Jalukbari constituencies may submit their nomination papers at Room no. 7, and Room no. 8 of the DC office respectively.

