Assam BJP GS Phanindranath Sarma comes out in support of population control law

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, State BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) general secretary (organization) Phanindranath Sarma provided his signature supporting Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation's mass signature campaign against the rising population in the country.



'Sampark Pramukh' of JSF Yuva Shakti Alakesh Singha Lahkar and JSF Yuva Shakti North Kamrup District president Hrishikesh Talukder collected the signature from Sarma.

The members of the JSF Assam have been carrying out awareness drives against the rising population explosion and the need for a population control law across the State. The members of the entire district units have been carrying out mass signature drives against the same since last year, stated a release.

